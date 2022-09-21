Create

How to Make the Luka Doncic Replica Build in NBA 2K23

Slovenia v Poland: Quarterfinal Round - FIBA EuroBasket 2022
Slovenia v Poland: Quarterfinal Round - FIBA EuroBasket 2022
Rishabh B.
Rishabh B.
ANALYST
Modified Sep 21, 2022 05:30 PM IST

NBA 2K23’s secret builds have attracted quite a bit of attention from fans around the world.

Previous games in the series also allowed gamers to create their own players using customizable attributes. Players were also able to upload their own face scans, both features that have been carried over to NBA 2K23 as well. Secret builds are unlockable characters that can be created using specific attributes.

Quite a few current NBA players, including the likes of Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard and Zion Williamson, have their own secret builds. Luka Doncic, a player heralded by many as the most impressive in the upcoming generation, also has his own secret build, which is called “The Matador” in NBA 2K23.

This article looks at all the information gamers require in order to unlock the secret build.

The top 10 overall player ratings in NBA 2K23 🎮Giannis Antetokounmpo: 97LeBron James: 96Steph Curry: 96Kevin Durant: 96Nikola Jokic: 96Joel Embiid: 96Luka Doncic: 95Kawhi Leonard: 94Ja Morant: 93Jayson Tatum: 93Jimmy Butler: 93📸: @NBA2K https://t.co/6oFIUFZmu6

How to create the Luka Doncic secret build in NBA 2K23?

Luka Doncic predominantly operates as a Point Guard, and the position needs to be the chosen position for the custom player as well. The following physical attributes need to be added before gamers can unlock “The Matador”:

  • Position: PG
  • Height: 6'7"
  • Weight: 230
  • Wingspan: 6'10"
  • Jersey Number: 77

Moving on, gamers will then need to ensure that their specific stats are also fed in correctly in their MyPlayer mode. Luka Doncic has the following attributes in NBA 2K23:

  • Close Shot: 88
  • Driving Layup: 87
  • Driving Dunk: 68
  • Standing Dunk: 48
  • Post Control: 75
  • Mid-Range Shot: 80
  • Three-Point Shot: 79
  • Free Throw: 79
  • Pass Accuracy: 89
  • Ball Handle: 87
  • Speed With Ball: 76
  • Interior Defense: 46
  • Perimeter Defense: 66
  • Steal: 59
  • Block: 55
  • Offensive Rebound: 66
  • Defensive Rebound: 80
  • Speed: 76
  • Acceleration: 76
  • Strength: 64
  • Vertical: 68
  • Stamina: 90
#2KDay is here and the first person to enter this code in NBA 2K23 will get some VC! Let’s go! (void where prohibited) https://t.co/UYZ96gbQGE

While gamers have reported that a little leeway with respect to statistics is allowed, they will need to closely follow the above in order to unlock the build.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...