How to Unlock Rebirth in NBA 2K23: Current and Next Gen

The Rebirth feature, which first made its debut in NBA 2K19, is back on NBA 2K23 across the current and next-gen console versions.

The feature allows gamers to use the Rebirth save files that help them skip past the initial stages of development in the MyPlayer game mode in NBA 2K23. The feature basically gives gamers a head start in their careers in the MyPlayer mode. This is both with respect to the player overall and player badges.

However, in order to use the feature, gamers on both next-gen and current-gen consoles need to complete the Rebirth quest in the game. The quest is one of the introductory ones and is fairly straightforward.

This article looks at all relevant information that can help games complete the Rebirth quest and unlock the related feature.

How to unlock Rebirth in NBA 2K23?

Gamers will be surprised to find out that unlocking the Rebirth quest requires two different procedures to be followed with respect to the console generation. For current-gen consoles, gamers need to complete the Rebirth quest. The quest was added when the player entered the GOAT Boat in NBA 2K23’s MyPlayer mode for the first time.

Gamers will first receive a message from Ronnie 2K informing them about the possibility of unlocking the Rebirth feature by hitting 90 overall. Once gamers manage that, a total of 25 badges and various player builds will be unlocked. Gamers are able to hit the 90 overall and receive 25 player badges which can prove to be a huge advantage with respect to in-game progress.

However, as far as next-gen console users are concerned, the process is considerably lengthier and requires the completion of multiple challenges. Of course, the are accompanied by relevant rewards as well.

First, one Summer League game needs to be finished. After that, Ronnie 2k needs to be met up with on the map to complete the following four tasks:

· 65 OVR: Unlocks Ronnie2K & Sophie T-Shirt

Unlocks Ronnie2K & Sophie T-Shirt · 75 OVR: Unlocks Custom Spawn Locations

Unlocks Custom Spawn Locations · 88 OVR : Unlocks the ability to go Shirtless

: Unlocks the ability to go Shirtless · 90 OVR: Unlocks Rebirth

Once the above tasks are complete, the Rebirth save files will be unlocked with their plethora of added MyPlayer advantages!

