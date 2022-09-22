NBA 2K23 episode 2 Answers: Everything You Need to Know

Fans of the new NBA 2K23 game will be happy to know that it has continued the 2KTV quizzes that get updated every week.

These quizzes are of much the same nature as were seen in the NBA 2K22 game. Gamers can access the quizzes on the home screen of NBA 2K23, and get access to various free rewards, generally in the form of virtual currency. Every question that gets included comes with its own individual rewards, which means that each episode can help gamers earn around 3800 VC.

Once the questions are answered correctly, gamers will be able to receive the rewards directly in their inbox. Of course, there is quite a bit of research that these quizzes might require. The following article looks at the correct NBA 2KTV answers for episode 2, which can be accessed until September 23.

NBA 2KTV @NBA2K_2KTV on the latest 2KTV! Here's We talked to community members from all over theon the latest 2KTV! Here's @ShakeDown2012 breaking down his initial thoughts on NBA 2K23's builder. We talked to community members from all over the 🌎 on the latest 2KTV! Here's @ShakeDown2012 breaking down his initial thoughts on NBA 2K23's builder. https://t.co/v4O7MtgHyq

NBA 2KTC episode 2 questions and answers

As usual, one of the many NBA 2K streamers/content creators has already answered the questions correctly and posted them on various social media channels.

A total of 20 questions related to various NBA 2K games and the league itself are updated on a weekly basis. Gamers only have seven days every week to complete the quizzes and get their hands on the rewards.

Just like in previous games, NBA 2K23’s most important in-game currency is VC. Individuals can buy almost all the major items via the currency and the player packs that are updated can also be opened using the currency.

Therefore, earning up to the 3800 VC that is available via the quiz every week can give gamers a sizeable advantage over their competitors and help their in-game progress.

The 20 correct answers for this week’s MCQs are given below. The list has been compiled by YouTuber TBP Moose:

3 6 2 60% Rocco 2019 Middy Magician (Any Answer) Defense / Rebounding Playmaking 3 NBA 2K15 8 All-Star DJ Diesel 61 36 Shaq-A-Roni The Rec Any Answer

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport ble.ac/2qKlp3R Rachel DeMita takes us inside her whirlwind rise to fame as the face of NBA 2KTV Rachel DeMita takes us inside her whirlwind rise to fame as the face of NBA 2KTV 🎮 ble.ac/2qKlp3R https://t.co/FYdgq0Mcn7

Answering the above questions is all gamers need to do in order to receive the rewards in NBA 2K23.

