How to get a shoe deal in NBA 2K23?

NBA 2K23 has already been recognized as possibly the best game that has been released in the series thus far.

The MyPlayer and MyCareer mode in particular has a plethora of new hidden and direct features that all add to the overall experience. The City has been reduced in size but the number of activities has been increased. The addition of The Theater has also added another element to the game.

In recent years, NBA 2K games have evolved to include a plethora of aspects that are not directly related to basketball. In the MyCareer mode, gamers need to engage in a number of activities and challenges that have little to do with on-court activities and instead focus on the brand development of the player.

This article looks at one such quest that requires gamers to sign a shoe deal in NBA 2K23. While the method is fairly straightforward, various fans have registered struggle in completing the quest.

Shake4ndbake @ItsShake4ndbake Another look at some #NBA2K23 Items. That 5 on the Diamond Shoe I assume relates to the amount of Boosts you can add to it. Looks like the Shoe Creator is back Another look at some #NBA2K23 Items. That 5 on the Diamond Shoe I assume relates to the amount of Boosts you can add to it. Looks like the Shoe Creator is back https://t.co/ALCzcc92E9

NBA 2K23: How to get a shoe deal in MyCareer?

Well, the shoe deal quest is one of the many introductory quests/challenges that have been added to the MyCareer mode.

Gamers who have already started playing will know about the “Welcome to the League” quest that includes a number of challenges that need to be completed. The second quest that gamers are greeted by is known as “Not Your Father’s Hot Dogs” and is fairly straightforward. It is the third quest, called the “Going National” quest that requires gamers to sign different kinds of deals with brands.

This includes a deal with a beverage company, a national level sponsorship, and a shoe deal. As far as the shoe deal is concerned, gamers have the choice of choosing one of several companies. However, they need to fulfill various demands from different companies. Once that happens, the relevant company sends over the deal in the game inbox. Gamers simply need to accept the request.

The following requirements exist with respect to different shoe companies in NBA 2K23:

Nike: 420,000 Fans, 6 Corporate Levels, 10 Solo Players

Jordan: 415,000 Fans, 9 Flashy Levels, 9 Fashion Levels

Adidas: 390,000 Fans, 8 Free Spirit Levels, 10 Music Levels

New Balance: 365,000 Fans, 9 Team Oriented Levels, 7 Fundamental Levels

Puma: 355,000 Fans, 7 Free Spirit Levels, 6 Fashion Levels

Converse: 350,000 Fans, 8 Free Spirit Levels, 6 Fashion Levels

Under Armour : 345,000 Fans, 4 Corporate Levels, 8 Team Oriented Levels

