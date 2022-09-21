NBA 2K23 face scan error: How to fix it?

NBA 2K23’s face scan feature is one of the most exciting ones that gamers have access to.

Uploading face scans allows gamers to use their own faces for players that they create for the MyCareer and MyPlayer game modes. The feature itself has been a part of the NBA 2K series for quite some years now. However, every year, a plethora of issues are faced by fans, especially in the early days of the game’s release.

The same trend has followed this year and gamers have struggled to upload face scans in NBA 2K23. Gamers have either not been able to use the mobile app correctly, or the app has failed to upload their scans even after all the necessary steps have been followed.

This article look at everything gamers need to know in order to resolve the issue.

How to solve the face scan error in NBA 2K23?

Gamers who have tried to upload face scans will know that it can only be done by using the MyNBA2K23 app. The app is available of both the play store and the Apple store. Gamers who might be struggling to download the app itself might need to contact 2K support.

However, once the app has been installed, some gamers will still face issues in the actual upload of the images. This problem has most commonly been faced by next-gen console users along with PS4 users. The issue has not been acknowledged by the 2K team but a number of fixes have been reported to be working.

First and foremost, gamers have sworn that simply trying a bunch of times seems to solve the issue, and the face scans eventually show up. Others have claimed that switching off their phones and restarting them, or deleting the app data and logging in again seems to solve the issue.

Finally, the problem might also be related to the internet and changing the network on which the phone is operating might also solve the issue.

Chris Manning @LD2K

Always appreciate our amazing art team, still a dream come true to see myself in my favorite game of all time. My new face scan in #NBA2K23 Always appreciate our amazing art team, still a dream come true to see myself in my favorite game of all time. My new face scan in #NBA2K23 🔥Always appreciate our amazing art team, still a dream come true to see myself in my favorite game of all time. https://t.co/VpgT5cCCWN

Hence, while a fix is not available, the error itself is not a major one and multiple workarounds exist.

