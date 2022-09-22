NBA 2K23 Update 1.005 Patch Notes: Everything you need to know

NBA 2K23 is already being recognized as one of the best, if not the best game ever released as part of the series.

Apart from the plethora of tributes to Michael Jordan, the game has introduced a number of interesting new features. This includes gameplay enhancements, new events, and other giveaways to look forward to. The game was officially released on September 9 and received its first patch ten days later, ie. on September 19.

The official patch notes were not released for the first update by NBA 2K. However, it was officially confirmed that no gameplay enhancements or new features have been added as part of the patch. Instead, UpdateCrazy has compiled a list of possible changes. The following article looks at everything that is known about NBA 2K23’s Update 1.005 patch.

NBA 2K23 Update 1.005 Patch Notes

First and foremost, it appears that NBA 2K was focussed on getting rid of carious errors and glitches as part of the update. According to UpdateCrazy, the following changes have been made:

· Fixed a bug where Post shots/hooks are immune to contests.

· Addressed crashing issues further

· Online game stability improvements.

· Added network connection fixes.

· Fixed audio related issues.

· General stability fixes

· Added performance improvements.

· Other minor fixes.

Furthermore, NBA 2K has also confirmed the existence of a bug affecting post-hook shots. The shots are being released and the green meter is being reached without letting go of the joystick. The error has been acknowledged but a fix will be rolled out subsequently.

Apart from the aforementioned changes, gamers have claimed that a VC glitch that was affecting the receiving of various VC-based rewards has also been fixed.

Finally, various MyCareer issues have also been fixed, with further updates expected in the coming days.

NBA 2K23 is already off to a great start, with average reviews and gamer responses exceeding expectations. The game has introduced a number of hidden features that have all added to the excitement of the series.

