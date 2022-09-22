How to acquire takeover Elgin Baylor for free in NBA 2K23?

NBA 2K23 has been receiving rave reviews since it was released on September 9.

There are many reasons NBA 2K23 has added a plethora of hidden and apparent features that have transformed the experience to a great degree. Secret builds of legends and various current players have allowed gamers to connect to the game at a never-seen-before level.

That, added with the ability to upload face scans and play as themselves, NBA 2K23 gamers have a plethora of new features and game modes to explore this year.

Some of the notable additions have also been in the form of multiple takeover legend cards that have been released. These, in addition the regular player packs and locker codes give gamers a number of different options to quickly make for their dream teams.

This article looks at the processes that gamers need to follow in order to acquire the latest 93-rated takeover legend card, that of former NBA player Elgin Baylor.

corcav22 @corcav22 Double doubles are stackable now for the Elgin Baylor takeover! (And Lebron can shoot) #nba2k23 #nba2k23 myteam Double doubles are stackable now for the Elgin Baylor takeover! (And Lebron can shoot) #nba2k23 #nba2k23myteam https://t.co/BNTi1O7VzZ

NBA 2K23: How to acquire the takeover Elgin Baylor card?

Elgin Baylor is a LA Lakers legend who registered a total of 11 All-Star appearances between 1958 and 1970. The player also acted as the head coach of the New Orleans Jazz from 1976-1979.

Baylor is recognized as one of the best SFs the league has ever seen and was known for his shooting and rebounding skills. With an overall rating of 93, the takeover of the Elgin Baylor card does not do full justice to the player, but is a healthy addition to any NBA 2K23 team.

· The gamers need to finish a total of 10 agendas in order to takeover Elgin Baylor in the MyCareer mode. The following 10 agendas need completion:

· Score 55 points and get 12 rebounds with a Small Forward (SF) in one game

· Make 100 dunks with Lakers players across multiple games

· Make 100 3-pointers with Lakers players in multiple games

· Get 30 double-doubles with Lakers players in multiple games

· Make 20 free throws with Lakers players in multiple games

· Get 541 assists with Lakers players in multiple games

· Score 1,161 points with Lakers players across multiple games

· Get 593 rebounds with Lakers players in multiple games

· Play 20 games with 10 Lakers players

· Play 10 offline or online Triple Threat games with three Lakers players

Ty @tydebo24





youtu.be/vpC7zIVbse0 FREE DIAMOND ELGIN BAYLOR GAMEPLAY! IS THIS CARD WORTH THE LONG GRIND IN NBA 2K23 MyTEAM? FREE DIAMOND ELGIN BAYLOR GAMEPLAY! IS THIS CARD WORTH THE LONG GRIND IN NBA 2K23 MyTEAM?⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️youtu.be/vpC7zIVbse0 https://t.co/4jffwuN9WD

Each of the 10 agendas comes with their own individual rewards. Completing all of the above will unlock the takeover of the Elgin Baylor card as well!

