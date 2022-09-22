NBA 2K23 2XP Coin locker code and how to redeem

The availability of NBA 2K23 Locker Codes has been restored, and many time-limited incentives are also accessible. Locker codes occasionally appear in recognition of important events in the NBA or just for fun. However, they don't stick around for very long, so the players must act quickly to get them.

To celebrate the game and occasionally reward gamers with free giveaways, 2K officially provides promotional locker codes on a regular basis. Like with previous NBA 2K locker codes, there are several prizes to be won. Those include trophy case cards, choice packs, cards for high-profile players, shoes, accessories, and more if users use their locker codes for NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM Redeem to get an End Game Deluxe Pack or an Invincible Deluxe Pack 🪐



Although the schedule might differ, locker codes normally expire after a few days.

How to redeem NBA 2K23 locker codes?

Locker Codes can be used in two locations by players. Players may identify and discover the screen via the MyTeam page as well as the MyCareer settings menu. Players must access the "MyTeam Community Hub" and choose the Locker Code window in the lower right corner of the page.

NBA 2K23 requires players to go through the opening scenarios for both modes. This includes character creation, stat allocation, and, for MyTEAM, initial matches before they may use either menu for the first time. It will take a little longer than normal to redeem The Locker Codes if this is your first time playing.

Simply input the code using the on-screen keyboard on the page where locker codes are redeemed, or the keyboard if you're using a PC, and the goodies will be available on the rewards page until the players activate or open them.

All active NBA 2K23 locker codes

Currently there is just one active locker code available for gamers. It ends on September 21. Players can use the Locker Code JPPGB-24J8S-VVJZQ-65GD6-533J7 to redeem one 30-minute 2XP Coin, three games of Gatorade boosts, and a 2KDay t-shirt.

Further locker codes can be expected to be added in the coming time. These codes tend to provide gamers with a plethora of extra rewards for free, and can be useful in maintaining progress.

