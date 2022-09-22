NBA 2K23 Bonus Assists, Double Alley Week 2 events: Everything you need to know

The Theater is one of the most amazing new features that NBA 2K23 has added to The City.

Many players in The City spend a lot of time in The Theater, which is currently undergoing Season 1's second week of updates. Experienced gamers should be aware that in the most recent NBA 2K23 game, The Theater was referred to as The Warehouse.

This season, one of the most exciting aspects of NBA 2K23 is how frequently updates are made to the game to keep it fresh. That allows players to search for intriguing activities to engage in outside of missions.

On that note, let's take a look at each of the brand new events in The Theater and their qualifications to participate.

Week 2 Events of NBA 2K23

The second week of the season will see the arrival of four spectacular events in The Theater.

The State Farm Bonus Assists event will be among the most thrilling performances at The Theater this season. In this competition, participants must compete in a 3v3 park-style match, and for each basket they assist, they can score an extra point for their team.

The second week of the season will also feature the 4V4 event, which allows players to compete in a 4v4 park-style game against other online players using MyPLAYER in The Theater. In this competition, there is a rating system as well. You move up in rank as you play the mode more. By moving up in rank, you acquire new stuff.

NBA 2K23 has some of the most inventive ways to score and win, and the Double Alleys (Squad Only) event is one of the most thrilling for players. In this event, players compete in a 2v2 park-style game and receive four points for each successful alley-oop.

Last but not least, there are 2v2(No Squads) events in the Theater where participants compete in 2v2 games against online opponents. The person who scores obtains custody of the ball.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far