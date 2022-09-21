NBA 2K23 Rebirth Quest Location: How to find Ronnie 2K in The City

NBA 2K23 has already introduced a number of new events that gamers can complete to acquire extra rewards. Some players are having issues figuring out the Ronnie 2K Rebirth quest enigma.

Ronnie 2K is back for the fans and this time he is virtually in the new NBA 2K23. To solve the Rebirth quest and create a new character that will carry over their previous character's progress, players must locate Ronnie in MyCAREER.

The Rebirth quest in NBA 2K23 plays differently on various platforms. Although there are differences between NBA 2K23 versions for current- and next-generation game devices, Ronnie is still in the same position for all players. His locations in NBA 2K23 are listed below.

All Ronnie 2K Locations for the Rebirth Quest

Ronnie 2K can be found in four separate places during the Rebirth quest. Each time he is found, he will give out a different gift. To access the quest for each of Ronnie 2K's locales, players must attain a specific overall rating.

The first destination can be accessed after achieving an overall rating of 65 or greater. In the northeastern part of the city, immediately to the left of the Knights Station icon, players may find Ronnie close to the Northside Knights zone. He will be dressed in a pink hoodie or jacket and will be positioned next to a trash can. For a shirt with his picture on the front, players can go up to him.

After achieving an overall rating of at least 75, gamers can enter the second location. To meet Ronnie 2K, they must take the train to West Mall Station. He can be found there between the Embellish and Finders Keepers stores on the east side of the station. This time, as a reward, players will be allowed to choose a spawn spot while entering The City.

When their overall rating reaches 80 or above, gamers can enter the third site, which is Ronnie 2K's Northside Knights Zone, but this time to the west. He will be standing beneath the 2K Sports sign, which is located to the northeast of the station. The final reward from Ronnie 2K will allow players to wander around The City without a shirt on.

The final location can be reached once the player has an overall rating of 90 or above. This time, Ronnie 2K will be at the South City Vipers zone in the southwest section of The City. He can be seen standing close to the wooden sign that marks the entrance to the Vipers' area. The NBA 2K23 Rebirth function can be used by players once they have finished the last task provided by Ronnie 2K.

