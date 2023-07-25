How Kylian Mbappe's rumored $776 million deal dwarfs Jaylen Brown's potential 5-year $304 million contract

Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown and soccer phenom Kylian Mbappe could end up signing the most expensive deals in their respective fields. Brown's extension with the Celtics will be the first player to sign a $304 million contract in the NBA, while Mbappe is rumored to be offered a $776 million deal by Saudi Pro club Al Hilal.

Mbappe's potential contract offsets what Brown would earn if the Celtics reach an agreement over the contract he is eligible to sign. Let's take a deep dive into the specifics of both deals.

Jaylen Brown's potential $304 million contract will span five seasons. The annual average salary for that deal would be $60.8 million. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, in the final year of the contract, Brown could make $70 million. However, the deal isn't guaranteed for $304 million.

There will likely be incentives that come with it and other specifics like trade kickers, All-Star and All-NBA nominations, and other bonuses based on team success that will hit the $304 million mark.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe's potential $776 million contract with Al Hilal could reportedly be a one-year deal, likely fully guaranteed. The striker reportedly continues to prioritize his dream move to Spanish giants Real Madrid at the end of his contract with PSG next summer.

Should Mbappe give the green light to Al-Hilal move, the club could be open to him signing a one-year $776 million contract. That's potentially $472 million more in guaranteed money that Mbappe could earn compared to what Brown would make in five years on his $304 million contract.

The NBA's salary cap structure prevents teams from offering players outrageous wages. However, even if those didn't exist, there's little to no percentage of owners who would be willing to offer the sum Mbappe might secure in his potential move to Saudi.

Meanwhile, top soccer clubs around the league have to abide by Financial Fair Play rules, but even they wouldn't match Al-Hilal's offer for the former World Cup winner.

Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown renew discussions over the most expensive deal in NBA history

The Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown extending their partnership almost seems like a done deal at this point. However, the two sides are yet to agree on the extension. The $304 million contract is pretty much on the table, but several other aspects of that deal could delay the process. Here's what ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said regarding this:

"When you're negotiation contracts, it isn't just about, 'Hey are we going to give him the full amount, is he getting the max number.' There are trade kickers potentially that could be in a deal, player option years in that deal. Payment schedule. So there's a number of other things that go beyond just the max, the supermax."

The talks between the parties had been paused with Jaylen Brown traveling to Spain for NBPA business. He's now back, though, and the two sides will re-engage in discussions over this extension again.

