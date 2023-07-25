"Me headed to Saudi"- LeBron James and other NBA stars react to Kylian Mbappe's potential $776 million deal

Soccer star Kylian Mbappe's potential $776 million deal with Saudi Arabian football club Al Hilal left LeBron James and other NBA stars stunned. Mbappe currently plays for Paris Saint Germain. He is arguably the best player and hottest commodity in the world of soccer.

Only 24, Mbappe has shown flashes of greatness other legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have displayed in their respective careers. It's not surprising to see the riches of Saudi pursuing the supertsar for such a massive sum.

After kick-starting their spending spree with the signing of Ronaldo, the Saudi Pro League has added other top names like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milankovic-Savic, among several others. Some of these players are still in their prime.

Mbappe's potential arrival could be pivotal for Saudi's dream of becoming a powerhouse in soccer. However, it seems unlikely for the PSG star to play outside of Europe just as he prepares to enter his best years and potentially represent his dream club, Real Madrid.

For now, the rumors of Al Hilal's offer have NBA stars hilariously wondering about their prospects of playing in Saudi. LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and many others shared comical reactions after learning about this outrageous offer for Kylian Mbappe.

Here's what LeBron wrote:

"Me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 and @mavcarter for that 1 year deal!"

LeBron James @KingJames 🏾🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IX0VSMZYNb Me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 & @mavcarter for that 1 year deal!🏾🤷🏾‍♂️

"Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe," wrote Giannis.

"1 year 776mm? wtf lol," tweeted Damian Lillard.

"1 year 776mm? do you guys need a goalie?" Wrote Andre Drummond.

Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond do you guys need a goalie? @Alhilal_FC 1 year 776mm? Bro wtfdo you guys need a goalie? @Alhilal_FC

Draymond Green, meanwhile, hilariously asked his followers if Saudi leagues have basketball. Here's what he wrote:

"They got basketball leagues too right? don’t the ink on my contract has dried up yet"

Draymond Green @Money23Green 🏿 🏿 I don’t the ink on my contract has dried up yet 🤣🤣🤣🤣 They got basketball leagues too right?I don’t the ink on my contract has dried up yet 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Kylian Mbappe's potential deal is more than the 17-highest-paid players in the NBA, including LeBron James

In a shocking turn of events, if Kylian Mbappe signs the $776m deal with Al Hilal, he would earn more than the 17-highest paid players next season. That list features players like Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and other top players in the NBA.

The combined earning ($760m) of the league's 17 highest-paid players would still be $16 million less than what Mbappe would make.

The maximum a player will earn next year is $51.1 million, which would go to Curry with the Warriors. He's the only player making $50 million or more next season. The NBA's cap works differently from soccer leagues across the globe, especially the Saudi Pro League, giving them a shot to hand out such lucrative deals.

Regardless, any professional sports league, let alone the NBA, wouldn't have deals like this even without the salary cap restrictions.

