How is LeBron James associated with Fortnite? Here are all the details about LA Lakers star's link with popular video game

LeBron James is the most popular basketball player in the world. The LA Lakers superstar has achieved a lot of success and fame during his impressive career and has even made it to Fortnite Battle Royale.

Fortnite is a video game that was released in September 2017. Ever since, it's become a worldwide sensation and has broken numerous records.

Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, has released many popular characters into the video game. These characters include comic book heroes, celebrities, athletes, and more. James is one of the athletes who've made it to the video game.

This article will explain James' connection to Fortnite and when the LA Lakers superstar was added to the game.

LeBron James has his own Fortnite skin

LeBron James got his own Fortnite Battle Royale skin on July 15, 2021. The two-time Olympic gold medalist was added to the video game as part of the so-called Icon Series cosmetic items.

Fortnite players are able to purchase James' skin from the Item Shop. The popular basketball player costs 2,000 V-Bucks, which is around $15. Players can also purchase his bundle at a discounted price, and this bundle includes his skin and other cosmetic items.

James has several different styles in Fortnite Battle Royale. Besides his default style, Fortnite players can decide to use James with his Tune Squad jersey that was featured in "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

James also comes in a casual variant with a taco shirt. Moreover, players can additionally customize the popular player by adding or removing his glasses.

One thing that makes LeBron James' Fortnite skin even more awesome is his footwear. The four-time MVP has also brought his signature shoes to the popular video game as he's wearing the Nike LeBron 19 shoes.

LeBron's Fortnite skin comes in several different style (Image via Epic Games).

The Akron native has a couple of other cosmetic items that players can purchase in Fortnite. The Lion Pickaxe can also be obtained from the Item Shop, as well as the Wingspan Glider.

Epic Games has also added the Silencer emote, which is a James' stomping celebration which he's used throughout his impressive NBA career.

James' Fortnite cosmetic items feature a customizable slider that allows players to add more gold to them. Using the slider, players can further customize the superstar and his cosmetics.

King of the Metaverse

LeBron James' Fortnite skin was last seen in the Item Shop in early August 2022, but players are hoping that it will return soon.

Besides Fortnite, the LA Lakers superstar has featured in many other video games throughout his career, including NBA 2K games. However, in addition to basketball games, James was also added to MultiVersus in July 2022.

MultiVersus @multiversus - LeBron slams into MultiVersus July 26! #SDCC It's time to team up with the- LeBron slams into MultiVersus July 26! #MultiVersus It's time to team up with the 🐐 - LeBron slams into MultiVersus July 26! #MultiVersus #SDCC https://t.co/c9C4LMHSEH

MultiVersus is a crossover fighting game that is free to play. Like Fortnite, it features many popular characters from different universes, including Batman, Rick Sanchez, and others.

Considering how popular and marketable James is, it won't be surprising if we see him in many more video games in the future.

