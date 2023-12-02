"How you like Bron": Kobe Bryant's ex-teammate compares love for Anthony Edwards to Shannon Sharpe's for LeBron James

Former LA Lakers player Trevor Ariza is high on the abilities of Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards so much so he considers him as the best player in the NBA right now.

In a sit-down interview with Shannon Sharpe on his "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Ariza, a one-time NBA champion who played alongside the late great Kobe Bryant in the late 2000s, said among the current NBA players, "Ant-Man" stands out for him.

He likened his admiration for Edwards' game to how Sharpe likes LeBron James.

He said:

“I think Anthony Edwards is the best player in the league right now. Anthony Edwards is a f***ing dog. He’s my favorite player in the league right now. I love Anthony Edwards. He’s calm. He’s super calm… I like Anthony Edwards like how you like Bron.”

Edwards is having a solid season so far, which makes it easy to understand where Ariza is coming from with his take.

In the 17 games he has played, the former Georgia Bulldog has been steady for 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 35 minutes of play for the Western Conference-leading Timberwolves (14-4).

He, however, is currently nursing a right hip pointer injury he sustained in their game against the OKC Thunder on Tuesday and is considered day-to-day.

Anthony Edwards emerges as best player for Team USA at FIBA World Cup

Anthony Edwards led Team USA in scoring with 18.9 points at the FIBA World Cup.

Before having a solid NBA campaign this season, Anthony Edwards played for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup in the offseason and emerged as the best player in the squad.

In the eight games he played, he led the team in scoring with 18.9 points per contest, to go along with 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals.

His steady play drew plaudits from the coaching staff and players, with no less than head coach Steve Kerr saying:

"He's unquestionably 'the guy'. I mean, he knows it, but now the team knows it, and I think the fans see it."

Team USA reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, which was jointly hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, but went on to lose to eventual champions Germany and ended up in fourth place.

But with the way he played, Edwards made a case for himself for another call-up for the Olympic Games in Paris next year.

Other members of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Team USA squad were Miles Bridges (Brooklyn), Austin Reaves (LA Lakers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana), Jalen Brunson (New York), Josh Hart (New York), Bobby Portis Jr. (Milwaukee), Paolo Banchero (Orlando), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis), Cam Johnson (Brooklyn), Walker Kessler (Utah) and Brandon Ingram (New Orleans).