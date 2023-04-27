How long has Giannis been in the NBA? Taking a closer look at Greek Freak's career so far

Giannis Antetokounmpo had one of the toughest journeys to reach the NBA. Before he was drafted, the forward was stateless as he couldn't get papers from neither Greece nor Nigeria.

However, Antetokounmpo's NBA career has been amazing. Since stepping on hardwood, he's been nothing but amazing and has won numerous awards and accolades. Giannis has been in the professional basketball league since 2013 and his 10th season has just come to an end.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward was eliminated in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. Despite being heavily favored, the Bucks were defeated by the Miami Heat in five games, putting an end to Antetokounmpo's 10th year in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's progression has been spectacular

When Greak Freak first came into the league, he wasn't quite ready for it. While Antetokounmpo was athletic, his body needed a lot more work, and his skills needed to be polished before he'd become a superstar.

In the 2013-14 season, the rookie averaged 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He showed a lot of potential on both ends of the floor, which is why the Milwaukee Bucks promoted him to a starter in his sophomore season.

Antetokounmpo consistently improved during the first few years of his career (Image via Getty Images)

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers kept improving every year and the Bucks forward was named the league's Most Improved Player of the Year after the 2016-17 season. He averaged 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

In his first three playoff appearances, Antetokounmpo was eliminated in the first round. However, he was two wins short of reaching the NBA Finals in 2019. This is something he managed to achieve two years later as the Bucks faced the Phoenix Suns in the end.

The 7-foot forward was incredible in the series, averaging 35.2 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. He also shot 61.8% from the field, leading the Bucks to a 4-2 series win.

Antetokounmpo won it all with Milwaukee in 2021 (Image via Getty Images)

Ever since his victory in 2021, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks haven't been able to get past the second round. However, there is no doubt that the superstar forward keeps improving his skills and becoming a better player every day.

In the 2022-23 season, the 28-year-old star averaged a career-high 31.1 points per game. Besides his impressive skills on offense, Antetokounmpo is a lockdown defender who won the Defensive Player of the Year award and numerous All-Defensive Team selections.

The talented player will return for his 11th season this fall and will have a chip on his shoulder. It will be interesting to see how well he plays, but it won't be surprising if he has another incredible season.

