"You can't do that, unless you're Shaquille O'Neal" - Skip Bayless on Giannis Antetokounmpo & Bucks Game 5 fiasco

On Wednesday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks found themselves on the brink of elimination. Despite being the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, they were down 3-1 in their series with the Miami Heat.

Giannis Antetokounmpo did everything he could to keep his team alive, but it wasn't enough. After Jimmy Butler got a circus shot to fall in the final seconds of regulation, the Heat went on to win in overtime and complete the upset.

The two-time MVP played 42 minutes in Game 5 and posted a stat line of 38 points, 20 rebounds and three assists. Despite this dominant showing, one analyst took the time to point out the major blemish on his performance.

Everyone in and around the NBA knows what an unstoppable talent Giannis is on offense, but he does have some weaknesses. One of them being his free-throw shooting. This was on full display in Game 5 as he only converted 10 of his 23 attempts at the line.

During a recent episode of "Undisputed," Skip Bayless touched on Giannis' struggles from the foul line. He feels a shooting night like that is only acceptable for Shaquille O'Neal.

"You can't do that. Unless your name is Shaquille O'Neal and you can just crush the opposition with your phsyicality and skill."

"There's something in his makeup that I don't love."

— "You can't do THAT, unless you're Shaquille O'Neal. There's something missing in Giannis' psyche." @RealSkipBayless on Giannis' 13 missed FTs "You can't do THAT, unless you're Shaquille O'Neal. There's something missing in Giannis' psyche."— @RealSkipBayless on Giannis' 13 missed FTs https://t.co/k29GqP65vz

Is Skip Bayless right about Giannis Antetokounmpo?

To make exceptions for one player but not another is a stretch. Skip Bayless stated that it was okay for Shaquille O'Neal to be a poor free-throw shooter because he was dominant. Meanwhile, he is slandering Giannis Antetokounmpo for his struggles at the line in a game where he almost notched 40 points and 20 rebounds.

An argument can be made that Giannis is almost as dominant as Shaq was at his peak. Opponents send him to the free-throw line for the same reason they did the Hall of Fame center, because they couldn't stop him. The Milwaukee Bucks star has had his stellar nights at the free-throw line, Game 5 just wasn't one of them.

It also needs to be pointed out that Giannis was playing through injury. He sustained a back injury in Game 1 that forced him to miss time in the series. Just because he was able to take the court again does not mean he was back to 100%.

If dominance is able to be an excuse for Shaq, then that same curtosy should be extended to Giannis.

