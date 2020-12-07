How long has LeBron James been in the NBA?

Despite being 35 years old, LeBron James is seen by many as the best player in the NBA right now. The LA Lakers star has had a stellar career since being drafted in 2003, and to this day continues to mesmerize basketball fans around the world with dominating performances on the basketball court. In this article, we will trace the 4 time NBA champion's journey from being an aspiring basketball player to a world beater.

How many years has LeBron James been in the NBA for?

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

LeBron James has enjoyed 17 incredible years in the NBA, earning plaudits for his work ethic and brilliance throughout his career. In the 2003 NBA draft which is widely regarded as one of the greatest draft classes of all time, LeBron was selected by his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 2007, a young LeBron James pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals, eventually losing to the San Antonio Spurs. For the succeeding seasons, Lebron continued to dominate the NBA, winning his first two MVP awards in 2009 and 2010.

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie breaks silence on the speculation around his future, Sacramento Kings want draft compensation for Buddy Hield

Failing to a win a title with the Cavs led to his 2010’s infamous 'The Decision'. In what is perhaps the most dramatic free agency announcement of all time, LeBron James announced that he will be leaving Cleveland and taking his talents to Miami to form the first superteam of the decade with his draft classmates Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. He had a remarkable stint with the Miami Heat, in which he went to 4 successive NBA finals, and ended up winning 2 titles.

After a spell with the Heat, LeBron opted out of his contract with Miami and announced his intention to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2016, LeBron James led the Cavs in what is perhaps the most epic comeback in sports history. Down 1-3 against Golden State Warriors, the Cavaliers won the next three games to become the first team to come back from such a deficit in NBA Finals history. LeBron James delivered on his promise and brought Cleveland its first sports title after 52 years.

Advertisement

Congratulations to Cleveland - what a great day for basketball fans. This was the most fun story of all the possible stories. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) July 11, 2014

In the 2018 offseason, LeBron James opted out of his contract with Cleveland and signed with the LA Lakers. After failing to reach the playoffs in his first season in Los Angeles, LeBron James led Lakers made a deep run in the playoffs in the 2019-20 season which ultimately saw them win the NBA Finals in six games against the Miami Heat. LeBron’s fourth ring also brought him his fourth Finals MVP Award. He is the first player in the history of the league to win the Finals MVP Award with three different teams.

Advertisement

LeBron James has agreed to 4-year, $154M deal with Lakers, Klutch Sports says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

At age 35, LeBron James has done just about everything in the book and his entry to the Hall of Fame is surely guaranteed. The question is, when will he slow down? 17 years in the league is bound to take a toll on anyone, but LeBron James just seems to defy the laws of Father Time and stay at the peak of the game.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors- "I feel bad for Beal” Western Conference GM questions Russell Westbrook's move to the Washington Wizards