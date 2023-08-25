How many 60-point games does LeBron James have?

LeBron James will go down in history as one of the best scorers in the National Basketball Association. But did you know that ‘The King’ has had only one 60-point game in his illustrious career so far?

It came on March 3, 2014, in a 124-107 victory over the then Charlotte Bobcats at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

Playing for Miami Heat, James chalked up a career-high 61 points on a solid 22-of-33 shooting, and going 8-of-10 from beyond the arc. He peppered it with seven rebounds and five assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The scoring spree broke Glen Rice’s previous Miami record of 56 points.

Check out the milestone scoring display of James in the video below:

Prior to scoring 61 points, the highest LeBron James tallied was 56 points in a 105-98 loss to the Toronto Raptors on March 20, 2005. In said game, he went 19-of-31 from the field and 6-of-11 from three-point country.

Celebrities react as LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record

On February 8 this year, Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James became the National Basketball Association’s all-time leading scorer. His landmark accomplishment was immediately lauded by various personalities.

LeBron James eclipsed the 39-year-long record held by fellow Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

With 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter of their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in L.A., ‘The King’ pulled up for a jumper over Kenrich Williams to score his 38,388th point to stand alone on top of the NBA all-time scoring record list.

Abdul-Jabbar finished his career with 38,387 points.

Watch Lebron James’ history-making shot below:

Not surprisingly, a number of celebrities hailed James for what he had achieved. Among those who congratulated were Jay-Z and Denzel Washington as well as fellow NBA superstars like Jordan Clarkson, Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, and Manu Ginobili.

Below are some of the video reactions from the celebrities:

From Kevin Durant, now of the Phoenix Suns, who has had many battles with James:

From rap superstar and bonafide NBA fan Drake:

From James' family:

LeBron James continues to pile up the points and add to the all-time scoring record.

At the end of the 2022-23 NBA season, he has compiled a total of 38,652 points.

He is set to return for his 21st year in the NBA next season.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)