How many current NBA coaches has LeBron James gone head-to-head with? Looking at Lakers star set to play under former rival 

Over LeBron James's long and illustrious career, a lot of things about the NBA landscape have changed. With the game shifting to a faster pace and several former opponents of James becoming coaches, it's a testament to his longevity. That was further highlighted Thursday with reports of JJ Redick becoming the Lakers' coach.

How many current NBA coaches have gone head-to-head with LeBron James? Across the league, the Lakers star has faced seven head coaches who were former opponents. As of now, James has finished his 21st season and his sixth season with the purple and gold.

Some coaches on this list had prominent careers while some made their mark when they transitioned to coaching.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The seven current NBA coaches whom LeBron James has played against

#6, Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks

Trending

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd

The Hall of Fame point guard is regarded as one of the best head coaches today. Jason Kidd was best known for his time with the Nets organization and his latter years with the Dallas Mavericks. As a coach, he found his footing in Dallas, making an NBA Finals appearance this year.

#5, Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka

Before being the coach of the Houston Rockets, Ime Udoka started as an assistant to Gregg Popovich in San Antonio. He then transitioned to Philadelphia and Brooklyn while still being an assistant.

He then became a head coach for the first time in his career back in 2021 with the Boston Celtics, which ultimately led to an NBA Finals appearance in 2022.

#4, Tyronn Lue, LA Clippers

LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue

Tyronn Lue garnered a strong reputation as a coach when he helped LeBron James and the Cavaliers capture the 2016 NBA championship. Following his time in Cleveland, he became the Clippers' coach in 2020.

#3, Willie Green, New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green

Similar to Udoka, Green went from various teams throughout his career in the league. He was an assistant coach with the Warriors and the Suns before landing the Pelicans' position in 2021. With New Orleans, he has found success, including a playoff appearance this year.

#2, Chauncey Billups, Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups originally made a name for himself with the Detroit Pistons. He helped the team capture the 2000 title by putting forth defensive tenacity and his leadership.

#1, JJ Redick, LA Lakers

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick

Before being hired by the Lakers, JJ Redick lasted 15 seasons in the league and was known for his excellent 3-point shooting. He then transitioned to a podcast career, sharing one with LeBron James.

Albeit not having any coaching experience, Redick is viewed to be a crucial piece in establishing a culture change within the Lakers alongside LeBron James.