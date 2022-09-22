How many documentaries has Michael Jordan featured in? All you need to know

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Despite retiring almost two decades ago, he's still a high-profile celebrity who's featured in many movies and documentaries.

Jordan's "The Last Dance" documentary was a huge hit two years ago. It showed the final run of Jordan's Chicago Bulls and everything they went through during those last few years.

Jordan has featured in other documentaries as well. In this article, we will take a look at all the documentaries the basketball legend has appeared in, including the most popular one.

Michael Jordan has appeared in numerous documentaries about himself

Many NBA fans want to get to know Michael Jordan better. He was a beast on the court and a successful businessman off it. There are so many stories about the legend that haven't been told yet.

Jordan has appeared in many documentaries about himself. In 2020, he appeared in three documentaries: "The Last Dance," "Legends of the Court," and "Meeting Michael."

The six-time NBA champion has also appeared in "Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1," a documentary about Air Jordan 1 sneakers. The shoes were reportedly banned during Jordan's rookie season as they disrupted NBA rules.

The basketball legend was featured in "The Dream Team," a 2012 documentary that followed the USA Men's Olympic basketball team from 1992.

The Hall of Famer was the star of a 2000 documentary called "Michael Jordan to the Max." The documentary came out just a year after "Michael Jordan: His Airness."

"Michael Jordan: Above and Beyond" is a documentary that was released shortly after Jordan returned to basketball in 1996. Before his first retirement and baseball career, he was featured in "Michael Jordan: Air Time."

Even before winning championships, Jordan was an incredible player. He was a part of "Playground," a 1990 documentary, as well as "Michael Jordan: Come Fly with Me," released in 1989.

The GOAT has also been featured in several episodes of ESPN's "30 for 30" documentary.

Documentaries about other athletes

Jordan has been a part of documentaries about other athletes as well. Despite his retirement, he's still a big name in the NBA. He has had a chance to watch other players dominate the court.

"They Call Me Magic" is a documentary series that covers Magic Johnson, one of Jordan's biggest rivals. The six-time champion has appeared in several episodes of the documentary, talking about his duels with Magic.

Kobe Bryant, another basketball legend, had many documentaries made about him. The documentaries "Kobe Bryant: The Greatest of All" and "Kobe Bryant: A Tribute" were released in 2020 and featured Jordan.

Jordan was also featured in the "Dean Smith" documentary in 2015. The documentary was released in honor of Smith, Jordan's college coach in North Carolina. Julius Erving's "The Doctor" documentary also had an appearance by the five-time MVP.

Jordan also appeared in documentaries that had nothing to do with basketball, such as "The Captain," a documentary about Derek Jeter.

Aside from documentaries, Jordan has starred in two popular movies. He was the main star of "Space Jam," a 1996 classic, and "He Got Game," a movie about Ray Allen.

