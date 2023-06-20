How many foreign players have been selected #1 overall in the NBA Draft? How Victor Wembanyama can join Yao Ming, Hakeem Olajuwon, and more

It has been 21 years since the Houston Rockets made history by picking Yao Ming with the No. 1 pick in the draft. This was significant because he was the first player who had neither played high school or college in the U.S. to be the top pick.

In a few days, it is likely that Victor Wembanyama will repeat that trick when he's picked first by the San Antonio Spurs. If he has half the career Yao Ming had, the Spurs will be mightily pleased with their choice.

There have been 13 foreign players who have been picked first during draft night, with some going on to have legendary careers in the NBA.

The list of foreign players who have been selected first in the draft include: Hakeem Olajuwon, Patrick Ewing, Yao Ming, Andrew Wiggins, Tim Duncan, Kyrie Irving, Michael Olowokandi, Ben Simmons, Anthony Bennett, Andrea Bargnani, Mychal Thompson, Andrew Bogut and Deandre Ayton.

The Yao Ming effect

The Yao Ming effect, combined with basketball initiatives like Basketball Without Borders (BWB) and FIBA tournaments, have raised the talent level all over the world. Now, the number of foreign born players in the NBA continues to rise each year.

Some of the more notable names who have been selected number one overall include:

Hakeem 'The dream' Olajuwon is simply one of the NBA's best players. He was a two-time champion and also the first player to win NBA MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP in the same year, leading the Rockets to the title.

He was drafted first in a class that had Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley and John Stockton.

Tim Duncan aka 'The big fundamental' is considered by many to be one of the NBA's greatest ever power forwards. Picked first by the San Antonio Spurs and named Rookie of the Year, his career hit the stratosphere with two NBA MVP awards and five titles.

Patrick Ewing is one of the NBA's greatest ever centers. He dominated at the Madison Square Garden after being picked first by the Knicks in 1985. Named to seven All-NBA teams and an 11-time All-star, his career was an unqualified success.

Yao Ming justified the hype and was admitted to the league's Hall of Fame after eight seasons as an NBA All-star. He could be on this list solely by virtue of the fact that he was one of the only players to completely dominate Shaquille O'Neal in his prime, blocking his first three shots when the Rockets met the Lakers in 2002.

Andrew Wiggins has had more than a decent career with the Golden State Warriors when he stumbled right smack into the middle of a dynasty. He was picked first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 but was traded to the Timberwolves. He was also the Rookie of the Year.

Of course for every Yao Ming, there has been a Michael Olowokandi who despite being talented was termed 'uncoachable' by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. His NBA career despite being picked first in the 1998 draft ended with him having averaged 8.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

