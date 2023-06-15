Which are the 3 best NBA Draft classes? Taking a closer look

The NBA Draft is one of the most exciting events in the NBA calender. With the opportunity to bring in some new talent in the league, teams witness the rise or fall of some of the best athletic potential in the world.

Throughout its more than 75 years of existence, the NBA has witnessed several remarkable draft classes. While some classes boasted a few prominent names but lacked depth, there are three draft classes that unquestionably stand out as top contenders: 2003, 1984, and 1996.

The 2003 NBA Draft featured extraordinary young players who would leave an indelible mark on the league. The number-one overall pick, LeBron James, remains the sole active player from that class, a testament to his enduring greatness. Joining James in the 2003 draft class were iconic superstars like Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Bosh. Additionally, the class featured several role players who went on to enjoy highly successful NBA careers.

The 1984 NBA Draft is another standout class known for its remarkable depth. Headlined by Hakeem Olajuwon as the first overall pick, the 1984 draft also showcased basketball luminaries such as Charles Barkley, John Stockton, and Sam Bowie.

However, the most significant figure to emerge from this class was undoubtedly Michael Jordan, who was selected third by the Chicago Bulls and went on to forge a legendary career.

The 1996 draft holds a special place in NBA history due to the abundance of star-caliber players it produced. The top five picks included Allen Iverson, Stephon Marbury, Marcus Camby, Sharif Abdul-Rahim, and Ray Allen.

However, the draft's star power didn't end there. Players like Kobe Bryant, Peja Stojakovic, and Steve Nash were also part of this incredibly talented class. With several key role players also enjoying great NBA careers, it is safe to say that the '96 draft was bursting with talent.

The 2023 NBA Draft

With the 2022-23 NBA season coming to an end, fans now set their eyes on the 2023 NBA Draft. The draft is exciting for a lot of reasons, however, this year it is for one reason in particular.

The French wonderkid Victor Wembanyama has had the sporting world's attention for the better part of the last year or so. With 2023 emerging as a promising draft, several will look forward to seeing the hidden potential lying within.

