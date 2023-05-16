Victor Wembanyama has been in everyone's radar since before the 2022-23 NBA season started and he's been monitored by scouts, players and fans for his incredible talent. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently shared his honest thoughts on the Frenchman as the NBA Draft Lottery closes in, which will determine where he could potentially land at the NBA Draft.

According to Woj, he sees Wemby as a great prospect who could change the league and the team that will draft him soon. Ahead of the draft lottery, the NBA insider talked about how the young prospect isn't just limited to the league. Wojnarowski believes that Victor can be the greatest prospect in the history of team sports.

"This is the most highly-anticipated player to ever enter the NBA," Wojnarowski said. "This is maybe not only the greatest prospect in the NBA’s history, [he’s] maybe the greatest prospect in the history of team sports."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ESPN @espn



— (via NBA Today) "This is the most highly-anticipated player to ever enter the NBA. ... Maybe the greatest prospect in the history of team sports." @wojespn on Victor Wembanyama(via NBA Today) "This is the most highly-anticipated player to ever enter the NBA. ... Maybe the greatest prospect in the history of team sports."—@wojespn on Victor Wembanyama 😳 (via NBA Today) https://t.co/LNuOG2RdHR

Wembanyama is the projected top pick in this year's NBA Draft, and has been in the radar of lottery teams before the season started. The San Antonio Spurs have had their eye on the young bigman as he used to play for ASVEL, a basketball club that Tony Parker bought back in 2009.

You might also be interested in reading this: NBA Rumors: Reporter says Victor Wembanyama will go number one overall even if he suffers season-ending injuries

Victor Wembanyama played his last game of the season for Metropolitans 92

Metropolitans 92 v G League Ignite

Victor Wembaynama is looking ready to be an NBA player as he capped of the 2022-23 season for the Metropolitans 92 ahead of the draft lottery. The Frenchman had an incredible outing and it was even wintessed by a football star.

The 7-foot-3 center played the final game of his season with the Metropolitans where he had 22 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. His fellow Frenchman, Kylian Mbappe, had a chance to watch Wemby play his final game for the team before his future changes in a few weeks.

Also read: Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero covets adding Victor Wembanyama to team next season

Fans still see LeBron James as the greatest prospect ever

Before Webmy's arrival into the basketball scene, fans crowned LeBron James as the greatest prospect ever. Since getting drafted, he's lived up to the expectations and have won significantly for the teams he's played for. But with the Frenchman's rise, there have been some who are willing to pass the crown.

However, in a recent poll by Bleacher Report, many still see the four-time NBA champion as the greatest prospect of all-time. His longevity has exceeded the expectations of many and have been in awe of what he's done on the court.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport prospect over Wemby B/R app audience voted Bron theprospect over Wemby B/R app audience voted Bron the 🐐 prospect over Wemby https://t.co/ZoYqmYRxSl

Also read: “He’s projected to add half a billion dollars in franchise value" - NBA scout reflects on Victor Wembanyama's potential impact

Poll : 0 votes