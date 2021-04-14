Top 5 players from the 1996 NBA Draft who took the league by storm for over a decade

The 1996 NBA Draft showcased some of the greatest basketball players in league history. It is considered by many to be the best NBA Draft class of all time, with the exception of the 1984 class that witnessed legendary players like Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon and Charles Barkley entering the game.

Another batch that comes close in this regard would be the 2003 draft class that featured LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh.

Top 5 players from the 1996 NBA Draft who left their mark on the game

The 1996 NBA Draft class featured all-time greats like Allen Iverson and Ray Allen, who shaped the game into the modern NBA landscape we see today. Moreover, the 96' class boasts of superstar talents like the great Kobe Bryant, who inspired a generation of fans.

The 1996 NBA Draft presented a power-packed ensemble that featured several Hall of Famers and league MVPs with multitudes of All-Star appearances between them. On that note, it is now time to take a trip down memory lane.

Here are the top five players from the 1996 NBA Draft who left their mark on the game forever.

#1 Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers

A small number of players ever live up to all the hype around their name. Kobe Bryant entered the league and showed off his legendary skills from the get-go. His prolific scoring and five NBA titles rival another legendary figure in Michael Jordan.

Bryant has been compared to Jordan throughout his career as they both enjoyed astronomical success while also striking similarities in their style of play. What Bryant meant to the league and his fans can hardly be summarized in words. Black Mamba will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest players of all time.

5 years ago today 💜💛



Kobe Bryant scored 60 points in his final NBA game.

If the 1996 NBA Draft took place today, the Philadelphia 76ers would most likely change their top pick from Iverson to Bryant, as this move would guarantee they would become a championship-caliber franchise.

In his decorated career, Bryant received an impressive eighteen All-Star selections, 2x scoring titles and two Finals MVP awards, among many other accolades. He will enter the Basketball Hall of Fame in May 2021.

#2 Allen Iverson

(L-R) Julius Erving, Allen Iverson, Dominique Wilkins, and Gary Payton are honored during the 69th NBA All-Star Game.

Allen Iverson is arguably the best guard to have ever graced the NBA hardwood. His eye-popping dribble penetration proved to be unstoppable for defenses to contain. The number one pick in the 1996 NBA Draft, AI was known for his explosive play on the court while also finding his way into controversies off it.

In his prime, Iverson took the Philadelphia 76ers to the 2001 NBA Finals but came up short of winning the championship. He was instrumental in shifting the game to a more razzle-dazzled style of play with his famous ankle breakers that has now become the norm.

15 years ago today, the NBA implemented a mandatory dress code because of Allen Iverson.



His outfit at the 2016 Hall of Fame ceremony is still so classic. 🐐

Allen Iverson was also in the headlines for his fashion style. His baggy clothes and accessories became the staples of his pre-game mojo. An 11x All-Star, Iverson was also the 2001 league MVP.

In his 17 years in the association, AI won four scoring titles with an impressive career average of 26.7 points on 42% shooting from the floor. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

#3 Steve Nash

Steve Nash #13 of the Phoenix Suns

Steve Nash was one of the purest point-guards to have ever played the game. He ran the offense from the point position like a few others have. Nash, the 15th overall pick in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft class, wowed crowds with his one-of-a-kind passing abilities and up-tempo style of play.

He enjoyed an 18-year-long career in the league, spending the majority of that time with the team that drafted him - the Phoenix Suns - before hanging up his boots in the 2013-14 season with the LA Lakers.

On this day in 1996, Steve Nash recorded the first assist and basket of his Hall of Fame career!

Nash revolutionized the game playing under coach Mike D'Antoni. They ran a unique offense where the team would attack the basket in seven seconds or less, ensuring the opposing team's defense didn't have time to get into their defensive positions. Nash won five assists titles but is remembered best for his two regular-season MVP awards. He was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

#4 Ray Allen

Ray Allen #20 of the Boston Celtics

Ray Allen was the fifth overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, where he blossomed into an All-Star caliber player, garnering a reputation as an elite three-point marksman. He came into his own with the Seattle Supersonics, where he set multiple team records in scoring, rebounding and assists.

"BANG!"



Six years ago today, Ray Allen saved the Heat from elimination in Game 6 of the Finals.

He played a vital role in transforming the game as a generation of young NBA players followed in his footsteps and adapted their game to the three-point line. Allen joined the Boston Celtics' big three and won his first NBA championship in 2008.

Allen reached the summit once again in 2013, where he hit a game-tying three in the final moments of Game six of the Finals to save his side from elimination. That shot is still considered one of the most crucial plays of all time.

Ray also made strides in longevity, as he played for a whopping 19 years in the league. Like Nash, he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

#5 Stephon Marbury

Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors talks with Stephon Marbury (right)

Stephon Marbury was selected as the fourth overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. He was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he spent a little over two seasons before making his way to the New Jersey Nets, where he leaped into a star-caliber player.

That said, he is best known for his time with the New York Knicks. He became the face of the franchise and played some of his best basketball in the Big Apple.

Stephon Marbury's spin pass is an all-time favorite

The 1996-97 All-Rookie earned two All-Star selections in his 15 years in the NBA. He ended his career with a scoring average of 19.3 points on 43.3% shooting from the field.

In his prime, Starbury averaged nearly 20 points on the season, including nine assists per contest. He is the only player on this list to have not been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.