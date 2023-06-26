The 2003 NBA draft consisted of some of the most prominent players in league history. From LeBron James to Dwyane Wade, the draft class is considered one of the best ever.

That the draft pool brought in elite talent, including James, Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, Boris Diaw and Kyle Korver.

With how fast the NBA has changed since then, how many players still remain from that draft class? Before the upcoming season, LeBron James remains the only active player from the 2003 NBA draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 2003 draft has a total of 26 championships with 15 players who secured their titles. LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and Carmelo Anthony were part of Team USA's "Redeem Team" that delivered a gold medal during the 2008 Summer Olympics. The draft also has 34 All-NBA and 57 All-Star selections.

Here is a look at the players from the 2003 draft class that made a lasting mark on the NBA.

LeBron James (No. 1 pick)

LeBron James has played 20 seasons, averaging 27.2 points per game (50.5% shooting, including 34.5% from 3-point range), 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

His achievements include the following: four championships, four NBA Finals MVP awards, four MVP awards, 19-time All-Star, 13-time All-NBA first team, five-time All-Defensive first team and all-time leading scorer.

Dwyane Wade (No. 5 pick)

Dwyane Wade is recognized as one of the greatest shooting guards in NBA history. He played 17 seasons, average 22.0 ppg (48.0% shooting) and 5.4 assists.

One of the best to have ever put on a Miami Heat jersey, the following are his accomplishments: three championships, one NBA Finals MVP award, 13-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA first team, and three-time All-Defensive second team.

Carmelo Anthony (No. 3 pick)

Carmelo Anthony, who played 19 seasons, is viewed as one of the best scorers in NBA history. He averaged 22.5 ppg (44.7% shooting, including 35.5% from 3-point range) and 6.2 rpg.

Despite Anthony's scoring prowess, he wasn't able to secure even one championship through six different teams. His achievements include 10 All-Star appearances, two-time All-NBA second team and one-time scoring champion.

Chris Bosh (No. 4 pick)

Chris Bosh played 13 seasons, averaging 19.2 ppg (49.45% shooting, including 33.5% from 3-point range) and 8.5 rpg.

His excellent career was cut short because of blood-clotting issues, resulting in the NBA ruling out a return as it was a career-ending disease. His final game was on Feb. 9, 2016. His achievements include two championships, 11-time All-Star and one-time All-NBA second team.

LeBron James' former teammate Dwyane Wade thinks Denver would have picked him if there was a 2003 re-draft

During a segment on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay," Dwyane Wade spoke about why he thinks Denver would have picked him if the 2003 class had a re-draft.

"Melo should’ve been the second pick," Wade said. "And Chris Bosh was the fourth pick. The Miami Heat needed a big. They would’ve drafted Chris Bosh had Toronto didn’t take them. I wouldn’t have gone to the Heat. So if you do it all over, I would probably go third to Denver."

Looking back on the 2003 draft, the course of the league from that point on would have turned out differently, especially for the careers of the players involved.

Poll : 0 votes