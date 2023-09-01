How many teams has Javale McGee played for? Looking at top franchises 3x NBA champion has been on throughout his career

Three-time NBA champion Javale McGee is reportedly headed to the Sacramento Kings, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, after a forgettable second stint with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks waived McGee, who was originally signed to a three-year contract earlier this week, clearing the way for the 35-year-old big man to join the Sacramento Kings. Sacramento recently made the playoffs for the first time since 2006 but was bounced by the Golden State Warriors in the first round.

The Kings will become McGee's 10th NBA team.

McGee gained notoriety for being a regular target of mockery by Shaquille O’Neal on the "Shaqtin A Fool" segment of "Inside the NBA." Despite this, the big man has achieved a successful career as he enters his 16th year.

He won titles as a member of the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018 and as a member of the LA Lakers in 2020.

Since being drafted by the Washington Wizards in 2008, McGee has been traded four times and waived three times.

These are the top franchises Javale McGee has played for

Golden State Warriors

McGee’s career was revitalized by the Warriors franchise. He joined the Warriors as a free agent in September 2016 after signing a non-guaranteed contract. Initially, there were questions about his fit with the team, but he showcased his ability to excel within a winning team's system.

He put up 5.5 points per game in two seasons and was a key cog in their championship runs in 2017 and 2018.

LA Lakers

McGee joined the Lakers as a free agent in July 2018. His defensive presence, shot-blocking abilities and reliable rim protection helped the Lakers to win the bubble championship in 2020, when he shared the frontcourt with Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard. He averaged 9.4 ppg as a two-season Laker.

Denver Nuggets

McGee was traded to the Nuggets in March 2012 from the Washington Wizards. In five seasons, mostly marred by injury, he averaged 8.3 ppg and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Mile High City.

Phoenix Suns

McGee played in 74 games in one season for the Phoenix Suns, during which he averaged 15.8 minutes, 9.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. He joined the team before the arrival of Kevin Durant.

Dallas Mavericks

McGee had two stints with the Mavs: one from 2015 to 2016 and another from 2022 to 2023. He only played 76 games in those two stints, averaging 4.7 ppg and 3.2 rpg in 9.5 mpg.

While McGee has played for several teams in his long NBA career, his addition to the Kings, who have young stars in De'Aaron Fox and future frontcourt partner Domantas Sabonis, has promise.

