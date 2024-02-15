How many times has Michael Jordan been an All-Star? Looking at 6x NBA champion's stats & more

Michael Jordan has a crowded trophy case. The six-time NBA champion racked up nearly every accolade possible in a basketball career. He won a national championship while in college, and he went on to win the Finals MVP with every title he won in addition to five regular season MVPs.

He was also honored with the Rookie of the Year award. He was named to the First Team All NBA 10 times and the First Team All-Defense nine times.

Among Jordan’s ridiculous achievements were his All-Star selections. He was named to the NBA All-Star Game 14 times in his career.

Michael Jordan’s All-Star stats

Michael Jordan is one of the very few to be named to 14 All-Star teams. LeBron James has the record with 20. Jordan also made the game in both of his seasons with the Washington Wizards at the tail end of his career.

Jordan had plenty of standout performances in the exhibition game. He was named All-Star Game MVP three times (1988, 1996 and 1998). He averaged 18.7 points per game in his All-Star appearances.

In 1988, he scored 40 points, which was his career-high. He shot 17-of-23 from the field in 29 minutes. He took no 3-pointers that night and shot 6-for-6 from the line.

Despite it being an exhibition, Jordan was also a menace on defense that night. He added eight rebounds, four blocks, and four steals to his 40-piece.

Jordan scored at least 20 points seven times in the All-Star game. In 1993, he poured in 30 points on 10-of-24 shooting. Jordan got extended minutes that night with 36.

In his final All-Star appearance, Jordan received quite the send-off. At 39 years old, he scored 20 points in 36 minutes in his final All-Star game. He was given special treatment, taking 27 shots on the night, which is unusual for the All-Star game.

Michael Jordan did almost all of his work from midrange and inside the arc. He went 3-for-11 from 3-point range in 14 career All-Star games.

The 1998 All-Star game was also notable. It is remembered as the moment when a young rookie named Kobe Bryant went right at Jordan. Bryant set the record for the youngest All-Star ever at 19 years old.

Jordan finished that night with 23 points, compared to Bryant’s 18. Jordan was named MVP of the game in Madison Square Garden that night. It was the final season Michael Jordan played with the Chicago Bulls.