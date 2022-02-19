“How many times has someone said ‘Be like Mike’?” - Jon Greenberg on Michael Jordan’s unmatched pop culture status

Whenever basketball fans think of the greatest player of all-time, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is often one of the very first names to pop up in the conversation.

Throughout his time in the NBA, Jordan took over the league as one of the most entertaining players to step on a basketball court. Jordan had fans in awe of his combination of elite athleticism and desire to play above-the-rim.

Michael Jordan didn't just become arguably the greatest player in NBA history, he also became one of the biggest cultural icons that ever existed in professional sports. It's something that has continued to grow Jordan's success even after basketball, as he saw his popularity explode thanks to teaming up with Nike early in his career.

In a recent article by The Athletic, writer Jon Greenberg went on to talk about why Jordan wasn't just dominant on the court, but why his popularity off the court was just as impressive.

"How many times has someone said “Be like Mike” since that Gatorade commercial first started airing? Are you singing it to yourself now?"

Michael Jordan, An NBA Legend

Throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, The Athletic has been asking their panel of NBA writers to publish their rankings for the Top 75 players of All-Time. Today, they finally revealed the first overall player, and to no surprise it was Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

One of the most fearless players to ever grab a basketball, Jordan will always be known for his relentless passion to do everything in his power to win. His resume speaks for itself, as Jordan went on to stack up a number of impressive accomplishments over his tenure in the NBA. What's most impressive about MJ's career is his ability to win on the biggest stage.

Six times throughout his career, Jordan led his team to an NBA Finals appearance. Every one of those times, he left the series with a championship trophy in his hands.

Basketball fans around the world are always anxious to debate player rankings when it comes to some of the best NBA players of all-time. It's tough to argue against Jordan being first overall, as he remains perhaps the most legendary figure to play the game.

On top of his six NBA championships, Jordan also went on to become a five-time NBA MVP and a 14-time All-Star.

Edited by David Nyland