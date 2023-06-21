How many twins have been drafted in the NBA? Finding out more

It's common for brothers to play in the NBA, but it's rare if they are twins. It's even unusual if they are drafted in the same year. That will happen this year when Overtime Elite's top prospects Amen and Ausar Thompson get drafted on Thursday.

They could even create history by being the first pair of twins to get drafted top 10 overall. The Thompson twins averaged 16 points a game for the City Reapers in 2022-23. They are coveted targets among lottery teams right behind top three prospects, Victor Wembanynama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller.

Ausar and Amen showing off their jumpers.

Amen and Ausar won't be the first twins to get drafted in the league. There have been five pairs before them. Four of those got drafted the same year. Here's a look at all the pairs of twins.

#1 Dick and Tom Van Arsdale (1965 NBA draft)

Dick Van Arsdale and Tom Van Arsdael were drafted in the 1965 draft. They were selected back to back as the 10th and 11th picks in the second round. Dick Van Arsdale played for the Knicks and the Suns, while Tom Van Arsdale donned the Pistons, Royals, 76ers, Hawks and Suns' colors.

#2 Horace and Harvey Grant (1987 and 1988 NBA draft)

Horace Grant and Harvey Grant were the only twins to get drafted in separate years. Horace was the 10 overall selection for the Bulls in 1987, while Harvey was the 12th pick the following year. Horace played for the Bulls, Magic, SuperSonice and Lakers. He won four championships. Meanwhile, Horace played for the Wizards, Trail Blazers and 76ers.

#3 Jason and Jarron Collins (2001 NBA draft)

Jason Collins was drafted 18th overall by the New Jersey Nets in the 2001 draft, while Jarron Collins was selected 52nd by the Utah Jazz. Jason was the more successful player of the two since the start, having played an integral role in the Nets' back-to-back finals' runs in 2002 and 2003.

#4 Brook and Robin Lopez (2008 NBA draft)

Veteran centers Brook Lopez and Robin Lopez entered the league as the 10th and 15th picks, respectively, in the 2008 draft. Brook has played for the Nets, Lakers and Bucks, while Robin has played for the Suns, Hornets, Trail Blazers, Knicks, Bulls, Bucks, Wizards, Magic and Cavaliers. They were teammates on the Bucks for one season in 2019-20.

#5 Marcus and Markieff Morris (2011 NBA draft)

Marcus Morris and Markieff Morris were the last pair of twins to be drafted in the NBA the same year. Markieff was 13th, while Marcus was 14th. The former has played for the Suns, Wizards, Thunder, Pistons, Lakers, Nets, Heat and Mavericks, while the latter played for the Rockets, Suns, Pistons, Celtics, Knicks and Clippers.

