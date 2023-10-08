How do Michael Jordan and LeBron James compare at age 38? Difference in one key stat speaks volumes about Lakers star’s conditioning

Ever since LeBron James' NBA debut, the basketball world constantly compared him to Michael Jordan. For two decades, fans and basketball analysts have argued about who the greatest player of all time is between James and Jordan. MJ is undeniably an iconic figure in the league, which is why many hate to pass the torch to LBJ. However, LeBron has proven his greatness time and time again, even until the present day.

LeBron James is about to enter his 21st season in the league and is also going to turn 39 years old this coming December. However, James keeps on defying Father Time and is still playing as if he were in his prime. The question now is, was Michael Jordan able to do the same late in his playing career?

Here's a full breakdown of the key differences between James and Jordan at the age of 38 years old.

LeBron James vs Michael Jordan: Who played better at 38?

James vs Jordan

At the age of 38 years old, Michael Jordan played his first season with the Washington Wizards. While he was no longer the same player he once was compared to his years with the Chicago Bulls, Jordan was still a deadly scorer who could flip the switch when needed. During his first season, MJ averaged 22.9 points per game.

22.9 ppg is still impressive especially considering how Jordan was already clearly declining as a player at that point. However, LeBron James proved to be a different beast at the same age averaging 28.9 ppg. The last time LeBron averaged at least 28 points was back in the 2008-09 season during his first career MVP campaign. That fact alone already speaks volumes about how much greater LBJ is at 38 years old.

To add the cherry on top, James' accuracy in shooting the basketball remained steady. Last season he shot 32.1% from deep and 50.0% overall. Jordan on the other hand clearly had lost a lot of his touch at 38 years old. He shot only 18.9% from behind the arc and 41.6% overall. MJ's field goal percentage was still impressive nevertheless.

With all that said, while many fans will always have Michael Jordan as their number one, it's clear as day that LeBron James is the better player at the age of 38 years old.