How much do courtside WNBA tickets cost? Looking at most expensive seats in league

The WNBA is finally getting its much-due recognition from fans around the world. Last season, the WNBA Finals recorded an unprecedented attendance of fans in the arena. With more fans coming in, the league has a better chance of making itself popular among other sports leagues.

The courtside view at the basketball game is just what every fan dreams about. However, just like the NBA, the courtside ticket prices for WNBA games vary based on teams and the city in which the game is held. However, they are mostly taken by celebrities, who may be gifted tickets for endorsements and may not have to pay for the seats.

The courtside ticket prices depend on the team’s success and popularity. The more popular they are, the higher the price will be. Moreover, teams with MVP-caliber players also have higher courtside ticket prices.

According to the Queen Ballers Club, the courtside ticket for the Las Vegas Aces costs around $268, which is still much lower than NBA courtside tickets. For teams like the New York Liberty and Los Angeles Sparks, courtside tickets cost around $375 and $225 per game. For a bench-side seat in the Chicago Sky game, the ticket reaches around $250.

The Minnesota Lynx, one of the most popular and winningest teams in the WNBA, sells courtside tickets for over $257. Meanwhile, the Dallas Wings offer the most expensive seats, selling for over $400.

With premium tickets, some of the teams also provide unique perks to the ticketholders. The Washington Mystics provide their fans with the opportunity to sit with the head coach for dinner.

WNBA vs NBA courtside ticket cost

It is not just the rules and the court that are different between the NBA and the WNBA. Their popularity, the overall revenue, the fans’ attendance, and the average ticket cost—everything has a massive difference.

The average ticket price of a WNBA game is around $47 as compared to an NBA game, which is around $94. For a courtside seat in an NBA game, the price starts at over $3000, whereas for a courtside seat in a WNBA game, a fan only has to pay under $500.

As far as the Finals courtside ticket prices go, the difference is even higher. For a courtside ticket in the NBA Finals, the average price is over $20,000, whereas for the WNBA Finals, it is under $8000. The NBA Finals average ticket price is over $800, whereas for the WNBA, it is under $300.

While there is a significant disparity between the WNBA and the NBA in terms of ticket prices, popularity, and, eventually, revenue, there is great hope that it might change in the future. The excitement and popularity around the 2023 WNBA Finals attest to this.