How much are NBA courtside tickets? Looking at most expensive seats in league

The new 2023-24 NBA season is already in progress, offering fans the opportunity to witness their favorite teams and players in action. For NBA fans, the league stands out as the only professional sport that provides fans with unparalleled proximity to their stars. With the courtside seats, the fans can chat and get some dap from players. However, these courtside seats need some heavy savings in fans’ bank accounts.

The courtside tickets aren’t cheap and can range between a few hundred dollars to six-figure numbers. The price of these courtside tickets varies from team to team, depending on the games and the stars involved. For instance, the courtside ticket prices for the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers are normally heavier than other teams.

Moreover, games that involve players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant have higher prices than others. For example, before 2018, the Dallas Mavericks were selling their courtside tickets for a few hundred dollars. However, after Luka Doncic’s arrival, the ticket price has gone over $8000.

There are certain teams in the league, and no matter how bad they are playing, their ticket prices are always high compared to the other teams. Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Golden State Warriors always have a high price as compared to other teams.

The presence of celebrities in these arenas is one of the biggest factors that these teams have higher ticket costs. The courtside seats for these teams range from $3000 to $5000 in a regular season game.

How to get courtside tickets for the NBA?

A courtside ticket in an NBA game is a different experience altogether. The courtside seat isn't just about being close to the players but it turns into complete full-blown entertainment. As entertaining as the courtside view is, it is as expensive and difficult to get a courtside ticket.

There are mainly two ways to buy a courtside ticket. One is through the primary way, where one can buy the ticket through the team's ticket office. The team's ticket office can give the further availability of the tickets throughout the season. Secondarily, a fan can buy tickets through outside ticketing sources, they are one of the safest options for the fans.

Buying courtside tickets as early as possible is the best idea, especially if the team is championship caliber. The competition for courtside tickets is very high for elite NBA teams. Generally, the tickets are on sale right after the season schedule is announced by the league.