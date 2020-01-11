How much do the 2020 NBA All-Star Game tickets cost?

The 2020 All-Star Weekend is also set to emanate from the United Center in Chicago [Image: NBA.com]

The most happening weekend of basketball during the regular season is just around the corner. We're a little over a month removed from the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend that will take place from 14th February to 16th February in Chicago, Illinois. All the festivities –including the 69th All-Star Game – will be hosted in and around the United Center, the home of the Chicago Bulls.

With so many fun activities to participate in besides the on-court events, it's given that the demand for All-Star Weekend tickets is sky-high and justifiably so. Where else would you get a chance to interact with so many NBA superstars both past and present? So just in case you're wondering how much you will have to shell out to catch the league's best in action, here's all that you need to know.

Note: All mentioned prices do not include any convenience or processing fee that may be charged and are accurate as of 3 PM ET, 10th January 2020.

NBA All-Star Weekend 2020 lineup

Before we delve deeper, let's first get into the events for which the tickets can be bought.Friday, 14th Feb - NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, NBA Rising Stars Challenge

Saturday, 15th Feb - NBA All-Star Saturday Night (Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest)

Sunday, 16th Feb - 69th NBA All-Star Game

Day 1 - NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Tickets

The first on-court event of the NBA All-Star Weekend, the All-Star Celebrity Game sees the biggest names across various domains, be it Hollywood, music, or other performance arts fight it out on central court. While it most certainly isn't the most high-octane basketball you'll see, it's always fun to see your favorite celebs compete. Tickets for the game start as low as $100 on StubHub. In case you're looking for better seats, premium options costing as much as $600 and above are also up for grabs.

Day 1 - NBA Rising Stars Challenge Tickets

If you're interested in watching just how bright the future of the league is, the Rising Stars Challenge will set you up just for that with the most exciting rookies and sophomores set to face-off. The lowest ticket for the event is going around $50 but if you don't mind shelling the extra buck, you can get front row seats from Ticketmaster for around $400.

Day 2 - NBA All-Star Saturday Night Tickets

Contrary to the first day of the All-Star Weekend where tickets are sold individually for each of the two events, Saturday night tickets are packaged together to give you access to all of the Skills Challenge, the Three-Point Contest, and the Slam Dunk Contest. Behind-the-bucket upper row tickets currently have an asking price of $1299 whereas seats with a better view of the entire arena can cost as much as $5000.

Day 3 - 69th NBA All-Star Game Tickets

The 2019 All-Star Game saw Team LeBron face-off against Team Giannis

The main attraction of the star-studded weekend, the All-Star Game sees the highest demand for tickets given the fact that players play for fun and defense generally takes a backseat. Attended by superstars from across the globe, tickets to this game can burn a serious hole in your wallet. While the lowest priced ticket is currently available for $1499, if you're hoping to catch a good view of your favorite NBA players in action, you could have to shell around $14,000 with this price slated to go up in the lead up to the All-Star Weekend.

