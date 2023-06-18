How much money does an NBA Draft player make? Estimated salary, contract details, and more explored

The 2023 NBA draft will be held on June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. With a draft pool that consists of young and promising talents from Victor Wembanyama to Scoot Henderson, the anticipation continues.

With all the build-up for the future faces of the NBA, how much money does an NBA draft player make?

The salaries of these players usually depend on what pick the player was drafted on. According to Spotrac, the estimated salary for the number one overall pick will be given a contract of $49.4 million for four years. He is also estimated to make $11 million during his rookie year in the NBA.

It decreases from then on with the 11th pick estimated to make $20.7 million in four years, while the last pick in the draft is estimated to make $11.1 million.

As big as a contract as the number one overall pick is expected to receive, rookies must still prove their capabilities at the professional level. The NBA is tough and filled with elite talents all over. Because of this, NBA teams only guarantee the first two years of the rookie contract with the option to keep them until their fourth year.

Second-round draft picks can sign contracts that range from one-year to four-year deals, depending on an NBA team's offer. It also depends if the contract offered will be guaranteed or not.

LeBron James' first contract deal in the NBA as a rookie

With how electric and different young players coming into the NBA with tremendous upside, these athletes are earning more than previous rookies back in the day.

Looking back. LeBron James was one of the most highly-anticipated young players coming into the league at the time. The fresh-out-of-high school phenom was unlike anything the league has seen.

Surprisingly enough, James made only $4 million in his rookie year with the Cleveland Cavaliers, despite being the number one overall pick.

