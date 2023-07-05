How much are the NBA Summer League tickets for? Finding out more

The 2023 NBA Summer League tipped off with the California Classic Edition of the tournament, which ends Wednesday (July 5th).

The LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets were among the teams in action.

The Salt Lake City Summer League commenced on July 3rd and ends on July 5th. The Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies and OKC Thunder are a part of it.

There's been plenty of talent on display during these Summer League tournaments, revving up the excitement for the 30-team showdown for the Las Vegas Summer League, which begins July 7th.

The tournament will see 76 games being played. Four teams will make it to the knockouts, and every team will play at least five games. The tickets for the Las Vegas Summer League tournament vary from day to day.

Day 1 tickets range from $164 to $1409, including fees, based on the seating spot. Day 2 tickets range from $75 to $3652. Day 3 will be from $91 to $841, Day 4 from $71 to $2,386 and Day 5 from $77 to $2,449.

Day 6 ranges from $76 to $2,552, Day 7 from $75 to $2,552, Day 8 from $85 to $3,180, Day 9 from $73 to $2,983, Day 10 from $71 to $3,187 and Day 11 from $71 to $3,189.

Multiple games will be played across the Thomas and Mack Center and the Cox Pavillion each day.

Ticket prices were retrieved from Seat Geek. These may change depending on the availability, deals offered and date of purchase.

Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller headline 2023 NBA Summer League

Some highly touted prospects will take center stage at the 2023 NBA Summer League. No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama, No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson all will be in action for their respective teams.

Meanwhile, last year's No. 1 pick Chet Holmgren has returned to on-court action after missing his entire true rookie season due to injury.

The Summer League is a solid way for these young players to get an early experience of NBA-level basketball ahead of the regular season. For others looking to make their mark, this is an opportunity to showcase their talent and secure a roster spot.

It's almost like an early start to budding rivalries in the NBA, which could potentially last for years and provide fans with top-notch entertainment.

