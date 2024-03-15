How much will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander make after matching 65-game requirement? Closer look at All-Star’s 2025 potential super max offer

OKC Thunder superstar point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is poised for a huge payday where he is expected to land on the All-NBA Team again.

By seeing action in their game against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, the 25-year-old former Kentucky product has met the NBA's 65-game rule, where he is now eligible to earn end-of-season awards.

That bodes well for Gilgeous-Alexander as it opens the opportunity for him to land in the All-NBA team and meet the super max contract criteria of back-to-back All-NBA selections after he was named First Team All-NBA last season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The windfall from it would come in the 2025 offseason when he can sign a super-max contract extension offer from the Thunder after playing his seventh season in the league.

Expand Tweet

As reported by ESPN NBA insider Bobby Marks, and published by Sports Illustrated, OKC can offer Gilgeous-Alexander a four-year, $258-million offer sheet to stay with the team. The deal would kick in by the 2027-28 season.

The two-time All-Star is currently in the second year of the five-year, $172-million rookie maximum extension he signed ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. The extension made him part of the Thunder roster until the 2026-27 NBA campaign.

This season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is being paid $33.4 million, which he is earning every bit with averages of 31.1 points, 6.4 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 steals and a block in 34.4 minutes of play heading into their game on Thursday.

His impressive play has helped the Thunder to the second-best record in the Western Conference at this point at 45-20.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives credit to teammates for his improved play

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to evolve into a great NBA player and he gives credit to his OKC Thunder teammates for allowing him a setting for it. 'SGA' has become one of the noted young stars in the league, which he has punctuated with back-to-back All-Star selections and an All-NBA First Team nod last season.

He has continued with his impressive play in the ongoing season, where he has led the Thunder to the second-best record in the Western Conference at 45-20 and all-around numbers of 31.1 points, 6.4 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 steals and a block.

In an interview with Dazed, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander credited his teammates saying:

"A lot of it has to do with my teammates getting better, because teams have to worry about them more. Teams have to guard them, and you can't guard them and guard me at the same time."

In five years so far with the OKC Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander has career averages of 26.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 293 games.