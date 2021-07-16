How to play Blacktop online in NBA 2K21?

Blacktop is one of the most entertaining game-modes that NBA 2K21 has to offer. The mode allows players to play pick-up games on a street-court with players of their choice. NBA 2K21 allows one-on-one matchups along with a full five-on-five matches under game-mode, with users allowed to choose their players from the game’s database.

This means that users can choose any NBA player from the history of the league, with literally unlimited possible matchups being allowed under that mode. Playing Blacktop mode online with friends is fairly straightforward. In this article, we look at the steps users need to follow in order to play Blacktop online in NBA 2K21.

NBA 2K21: How to play Blacktop online with friends?

The Blacktop mode was available to be played online until NBA 2K19. However, since NBA 2K20, the mode has only been made available to be played between friends. Quite a few fans have in recent months urged NBA 2K officials to reintroduce Blacktop online for NBA 2K22. However, no such announcement has been made so far.

Blacktop allows users to choose any players of their choice

Regardless, it is fairly easy to player Blacktop amongst friends. Users will need to click on the “Play Now” option on the home screen, and then click on Blacktop from the scroll menu. Once there, players need to choose their player combinations and can add any friend to play against. Matches can range from one-on-one pickups to full-fledged five-on-five street matches.

The game-mode gets its’ name from the dark street-court that players play on, and is one of the most popular game modes of the NBA 2K series. The Blacktop mode was available until NBA 2K19 available to be played online, with players being able to do skills that are not available in regular NBA 2K games. Regardless, there is no confirmation on whether Blacktop will make a return to NBA 2K22, with users having to contend with matches against their friends for the time being.

