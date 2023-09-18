How to relocate your NBA 2K24 team?

The MyNBA mode in NBA 2K24 is a different kind of challenge to players, who can choose a team of their liking and lead them to newfound glories. Not only can you do so with the latest squads, but you can also take charge in a bygone era. 2K Games has added one more option by introducing an era dedicated to LeBron James.

When you begin your career with a franchise, you're free to pick any team of your choice. As NBA 2K24 vies for authenticity, you can expect all the official squads and team data (even if you start in an older era). From there on, you're free to lead the team as you feel fit as a GM. This is where the fun part comes in, as you have the amazing ability to relocate your team.

Relocating NBA 2K24 teams are pretty easy

The first task is to select one of the 30 available teams (this could be slightly different in case you choose an alternate/custom era).

Open the main menu within the MyNBA era.

Go to the Front Office.

Select Relocate.

A map of the United States will open up with several options.

Choose the one you like, and your franchise will relocate over there.

Do note that there are three options to relocate to a Canadian city as well.

Relocating your franchise will only show results in NBA 2K24. It will take time for the new fanbase to show its impact on your financials. Relocating your team is quite handy if you're unhappy with things like the market size, which can severely hamper your squad building.

Moreover, relocating to a new city will keep all other details. Your team will still have the same name, arena, and squad. It will also use the same kits that you've been using. However, you can easily alter your team's name logo and use custom kits to match the changes as well.

All available relocation options in NBA 2K24

Miami, FL

Tampa, FL

Orlando, FL

Jacksonville, FL

Athens, GA

Atlanta, GA

Charlotte, NC

Raleigh, NC

Richmond, VA

Virginia Beach, VA

Washington, D.C.

Baltimore, MD

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

East Rutherford, NJ

Providence, RI

Boston, MA

New York, NY

Bronx, NY

Buffalo, NY

Montreal, CA

Toronto, CA

Detroit, MI

Cleveland, OH

Columbus, OH

Cincinnati, OH

Louisville, KY

Nashville, TN

Memphis, TN

New Orleans, LA

Chicago, IL

Milwaukee, WI

St. Louis, MO

Kansas City, MO

Minneapolis, MN

Oklahoma City, OK

Dallas, TX

Fort Worth, TX

Austin, TX

San Antonio, TX

Houston, TX

El Paso, TX

Albuquerque, NM

Colorado Springs, CO

Denver, CO

Salt Lake City, UT

Phoenix, AZ

Mesa, AZ

Tucson, AZ

Las Vegas, NV

San Diego, CA

Long Beach, CA

Anaheim, CA

Los Angeles, CA

Fresno, CA

San Jose, CA

Oakland, CA

San Francisco, CA

Sacramento, CA

Portland, OR

Seattle, WA

Vancouver, CA

Honolulu, HI

Anchorage, AK

The offered choices are vast, and pay attention to the market size you're aiming to switch to. Also, it's preferable to select a city that doesn't have an existing NBA team as well. All these factors will be beneficial for your team's finances in NBA 2K24 MyNBA save.