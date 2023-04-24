How did Rudy Gobert shut down the league? Taking a look at when the Wolves star caused an NBA suspension

Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert’s reputation has taken a hit over the past couple of seasons. Many fans and analysts now consider the big man overrated and overpaid due to his limited offensive skillset and large contract.

In hindsight, most also agree that Minnesota massively overpaid to acquire Gobert from the Utah Jazz last offseason. Some fans, however, are instead reminded of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when they hear the Frenchman's name.

Back in March 2020, the sports world was shut down due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the transmissibility of the coronavirus, the shutdown of the NBA and other major sports was inevitable.

Nonetheless, many fans still attribute the shutdown to the irresponsible actions of Rudy Gobert during his time with the Jazz.

On March 9, Gobert did a press conference. Upon the conclusion of his interaction with the media, the big man jokingly touched all the audio equipment in front of him. He seemingly did so to mock those who were concerned about the coronavirus.

However, two days later, on March 11, Gobert was listed as questionable for the Jazz’s game against the OKC Thunder due to illness. He ended up testing positive for COVID-19 and the game was postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium.



Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight. Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight. Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight.

The NBA quickly decided to suspend the season following the conclusion of games played on March 11. The league did not return until the “NBA Bubble” was implemented in June.

Given the timing of Gobert’s reckless actions in correlation to the shutdown of the NBA, many fans still hold him responsible.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly BREAKING: The NBA has suspended the remainder of the season until further noticed. BREAKING: The NBA has suspended the remainder of the season until further noticed. https://t.co/3EdMEkUKeh

Rudy Gobert apologized for mocking COVID-19 during press conference via social media

Former Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert

Following the suspension of the 2019-20 NBA season, Rudy Gobert issued an apology for his irresponsible mockery of COVID-19, via Instagram. In particular, the then Utah Jazz star apologized to the people he may have endangered.

“The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered,” Gobert said.

“At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus.

“I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.”

However, as one sports executive pointed out, Gobert’s actions may have unintentionally helped North America with their response time in dealing with COVID-19.

“And then Rudy Gobert, who treated the coronavirus as a joke, tested positive, and sports stopped,” the executive said.

“It resulted in the most significant public acknowledgment in North America that this was an emergency, that the coronavirus outbreak was real.

“Honestly, Rudy Gobert saved America. He really did.”

