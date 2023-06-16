How to solve the NBA 2K23 Music Trivia quest: Complete list of all the answers

The Music Trivia quest is one of the most interesting side challenges in NBA 2K23 that players can participate in to win more rewards. It’s part of the MyCareer mode – where one creates their own character and makes them the best basketball player in the world.

This game mode is largely built around a city with different locations to explore. Players will be able to trigger this quiz challenge at a place named Erick’s Vinyl.

After reaching the location, an interaction with a guy named Marvin will begin the quest. However, the challenge can give some major headaches as it’s timed, and if you get one answer wrong, you’ll have to start from the beginning.

Read on to find solutions to all ten questions, which will allow you to complete the NBA 2K23 Music Trivia quest quickly.

What are all the Music Trivia quest solutions in NBA 2K23?

As mentioned earlier, there are 10 sets of questions, and each one contains three of them. You start with set one and then move on to the next once you have cleared all the answers.

NBA 2K23 Music Trivia Set 1

#1. “Truth Hurts was a number-one smash for which artist?

Answer: Lizzo

#2. Which group of rock royalty insists that they will rock you?

Answer: Queen

#3. In their hit 1992 track, what did Pete Rock and CL Smooth “do over you?”

Answer: They reminisce over you

NBA 2K23 Music Trivia Set 2

#1.Which rapper won the NBA Celebrity Game MVP in 2018?

Answer: Quavo

#2. Kendrick Lamar was featured on which Taylor Swift single?

Answer: Bad Blood

#3. Which song by Missy Elliott featured the lyric “Ti esrever dna ti pilf?”

Answer: Work It

NBA 2K23 Music Trivia Set 3

#1. In the popular comedy “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” what was the name of the character played by Will Smith?

Answer: Will Smith

#2. Rapper Childish Gambino was a co-star in which television series?

Answer: Community

#3. Which Diana Ross classic was sampled on the seminal “Mo Money Mo Problems” by one Notorious B.I.G.?

Answer: I’m Coming Out

NBA 2K23 Music Trivia Set 4

#1. The single “Jumpman” by Drake and Future from their respectable mixtape “What a Time to Be Alive” is named after the logo inspired by which former basketball player?

Answer: Michael Jordan

#2. Nayvadius Wilburn is much better known by which alternative moniker?

Answer: Future

#3. In 1984, which time-honored rapper and which soul legend collaborated on the classic and compelling song “Unity?”

Answer: Afrika and James Brown

NBA 2K23 Music Trivia Set 5

#1. As I was saying, Lauryn Hill, co-star of Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, a film within the greater Sister Act Cinematic Universe, was a member of which Hip Hop trio?

Answer: Fugees

#2. Public Enemy hype man and timepiece aficionado Flavor Flav attempted to find love on which reality program?

Answer: Flavor of Love

#3. In the years nineteen and eighty-nine, the D.O.C. opened his track “It’s Funky Enough” by asking which iconic question?

Answer: Ya’ll ready for this?

NBA 2K23 Music Trivia Set 6

#1. The track “You Right” is a collaboration between Doja Cat and which Canadian performer?

Answer: The Weeknd

#2. In Ice Cube’s seminal classic “It Was A Good Day”, who did the Lakers beat?

Answer: Sonics

#3. Lou Reed, John Cale, Sterling Morrison and Moe Tucker are better known as which group?

Answer: The Velvet Underground

NBA 2K23 Music Trivia Set 7

#1.Back in the year nineteen-ninety-four, what was it that Warren G and Nate Dogg needed to do?

Answer: Regulate

#2. A Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul and the Jungle Brothers were collectively known by what sobriquet?

Answer: Native Tongues

#3. Which band’s sophomore album was named after a character in Giacomo Puccini’s Opera Madame Butterfly?

Answer: Weezer

NBA 2K23 Music Trivia Set 8

#1.According to the members of Run DMC, while Peter Piper picked peppers, Run did what?

Answer: Rocked rhymes

#2. Which rock artist had a brother who was also a part of his band?

Answer: Eddie Van Halen

#3. Kim Gordon provided indefectible bass and vocals for what kind of noise rock pioneers?

Answer: Sonic Youth

NBA 2K23 Music Trivia Set 9

#1. In Wu-Tang Clan’s ’94 hit, what is the title C.R.E.A.M. an acronym for?

Answer: Cash Rules Everything Around Me

#2. “SOS” by Rihanna sampled “Tainted Love,”, recorded by Soft Cell in 1981. But who recorded the original and far superior version of “Tainted Love?”

Answer: Gloria Jones

#3. Musician Frank Zappa’s band, the Soul Giants, became much more widely known after changing their name to what?

Answer: The Mothers of Invention

NBA 2K23 Music Trivia Set 10

#1. What was the nickname of jazz icon Louis Armstrong?

Answer: Satchmo

#2. How old was musical icon Stevie Wonder when he scored his first Billboard Hot 100 number one?

Answer: 13

#3. Cool Jazz saxophonist Paul Desmond composed which standard that was made famous by the Dave Brubeck Quartet?

Answer: Take Five

Where to locate the Music Trivia quest in NBA 2K23?

When you’re in the city within the game, you’ll locate a tattoo store near the East Mall Station (this is a spawn point). Erick’s Vinyl is beside this tattoo store, where you’ll find a guy named Marvin.

Interact with him, and he will begin with the quiz. Once you’ve cleared all ten sets of questions, you’ll earn 500 VC.

