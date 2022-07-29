How tall is Tristan Thompson? Looking at Khloe Kardashian's partner's athletic and player profile

Tristan Thompson often finds himself in the headlines, not particularly for his work on the basketball court. The 2016 NBA champion has had relationships with multiple celebrities, but the most eminent one has been with reality TV star Khloe Kardashian. However, the two have had an on-and-off relationship ever since they started dating in 2016.

The couple currently have one child, True Thompson, who was born in 2018. Thompson is believed to have cheated on the Kardashian sister multiple times. After breaking up in 2018, the couple got back together following the arrival of their child, True. But they again split as the NBA player cheated on Khloe with Jordyn Woods.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Tristan Thompson's back-to-back threes had the Cavs' bench going wild Tristan Thompson's back-to-back threes had the Cavs' bench going wild 😆 https://t.co/UOI1hT4LOp

In 2022 it was confirmed that the famous couple was expecting their second child together via surrogate.

Thompson's controversial life outside the basketball court has affected his performances on the court. The No. 4 pick in the 2011 draft had a high ceiling, but the 31-year-old has not been able to get there. He still has some time left, and if he puts in the work, he could make some impact in the league.

Pop Crave @PopCrave Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together via surrogate, @TMZ reports. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together via surrogate, @TMZ reports. https://t.co/hAqKfQL4Iy

How tall is Tristan Thompson?

Tristan Thompson is listed as 6-foot-9 and mostly plays center. Aside from winning the NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers and being on the 2011-12 All-Rookie team, there is nothing much on his resume.

Since leaving the Cavs in 2020, Thompson has been traded four times. He is now a part of the Chicago Bulls and will be looking to find some regular playing time there.

Has Tristan Thompson's off-the-court relationship with Khloe Kardashian affected his NBA career?

Tristan Thompson with Khloe Kardashian [Image Credits: US Weekly]

Thompson was a key piece of the Cavs' championship-winning team. However, ever since he's come into the limelight for his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, his career has never been the same.

Thompson was touted to be an All-Star-caliber player when the Cavs drafted him. However, his career never reached that level.

After starting last season with the Sacramento Kings, he was later traded to the Indiana Pacers as part of the Domantas Sabonis trade.

Can Tristan Thompson revive his career as part of the Chicago Bulls?

Thompson is currently part of the Chicago Bulls. He is expected to bring in a veteran presence and also try to compete for a spot on the team.

The Bulls have talented bigs like Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond. However, in Thompson, the team has a center with championship experience. He is expected to help Chicago by bringing in toughness, which may help them succeed next season.

