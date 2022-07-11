“How tf you expect the team to get better when you get 120 mil in 2 years”, “Loyalty has a price”, “He values money over rings” - Fans mock Damian Lillard as he signs a new max deal

No player has arguably been more loyal to a franchise in the league like Damian Lillard has. Despite consistently not being able to clinch an NBA championship title, he has stuck with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The six-time All-Star has extended his contract with the franchise for two more years. The extension is worth $122 million and will see the player stay with the Trail Blazers till 2026, with a player option for the 2026-2027 season.

Fans have since reacted to the news of Dame's extension with the Trail Blazers. Some commended him for being loyal and sticking to the team.

"Dame is the definition of loyalty."

“Never run from the grind.”

"Loyalty has a price."

"lol so when a player stays loyal to a franchise he's a money chaser. But when he requests a trade he's a traitor. But if he stays with his team and takes a pay cut he wants to win. Man these billion dollar owners have done Jedi Mind tricks on y'all."

Others were against the extension, asking that he leave the franchise and chase titles. Some went on to make claims that the point guard was only with the franchise for the money.

"He needs to give up and go play for the lakers."

"Let’s say he took the league minimum and we went into the off season with max space to sign two guys…no one would come to Portland anyways so who cares. Get paid Dame!!"

"Lillard is my favourite pg in the league has been for a while, and I respect the loyalty. But how tf you expect the team to get better when you get 120 mill in 2 years? You aren’t gonna win a ring taking up most of the cap"

"Money > Rings."

"He values money over rings. He'll want out in a couple years now that he's got another payday."

How has Damian Lillard fared in the league thus far?

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at Moda Center on February 8, 2022 in Portland, Oregon.

Damian Lillard made his way into the league as the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft. He was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers. He has been with the franchise ever since. He finished his rookie season in the league as the Rookie of the Year with an average of 19 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

In his sophomore season, Lillard made the All-Star selection and has since featured in six All-Star Games. He was selected earlier this year to the NBA's 75 greatest players in the history of the league. He joined an exclusive club that includes Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

In 711 career games played in the league, he has averaged 24.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

