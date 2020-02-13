How to watch/live stream NBA All-Star Game 2020?

The NBA All-Star 2020 is all set to take place this weekend [Image: NBA.com]

The NBA All-Star Weekend 2020 is almost upon us. The showpiece event will be held in Chicago, Illinois at the United Center, the home arena of the Chicago Bulls. The biggest and best players of the NBA will be pitted against one another. The main event of the weekend is the All-Star Game which was first held in the Boston Garden on March 2, 1951.

The other events held during the weekend will involve the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Rising Stars Challenge, Slam Dunk Contest, Three-Point Contest, and the Skills Challenge.

With the changes made to the rules and regulations for the weekend, it sure is going to be an absolute spectacle. Without further ado, let us now get into the details of how you can catch the event live.

When is the NBA All-Star Weekend 2020?

The NBA All-Star Weekend will be conducted from Friday 14th February to Sunday 16th February. Among other festivities, a total of six main attractions are divided across the three days of the midseason extravaganza.

What channel is the NBA All-Star on?

The NBA All-Star Weekend will mostly be broadcasted throughout the United States across multiple platforms. Here is a condensed report of all the networks that will be telecasting the show live across the three days:

Friday, 14th February: 7 PM ET onwards on ESPN (NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Rising Stars Challenge)

Saturday, 15th February: 8 PM ET onwards on TNT (Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest)

Sunday, 16th February: 8 PM ET onwards on TNT, ESPN (NBA All-Star Game 2020)

NBA All-Star Live Stream Details

You can catch the action via the NBA League Pass if you have subscribed to it. You can watch the entire weekend's proceedings by logging on to NBA.com/watch. The current packages come with a free seven-day free trial period.

Advertisement

You can also live stream the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend via Hulu with Live TV, SlingTV, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV.

Where to watch/live stream NBA All-Star Weekend in India?

The NBA All-Star Weekend is a global spectacle with fans all over the world tuning in to catch the festivities. If you are in India, you can live stream all the events via the NBA League Pass. Here is how you can catch the events on live television.

Rising Stars Challenge - 15th January, 7:30 AM IST onwards (Sony Six and Sony Six HD)

NBA All-Star Saturday Night - 16th January, 6:30 AM IST onwards (Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD)

NBA All-Star Game - 17th January, 6:30 AM IST onwards (Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD)

Also read: 5 Predictions for the NBA All-Star Game MVP award