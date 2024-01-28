How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors matchup scheduled for tonight is their third head-to-head meeting this season. The Hawks are in 11th place (18-27 record) in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Raptors are in 12th place (16-29 record) in the same conference. In this game, their matchup record is split at 1-1.

During their first meeting last Dec. 13, the Toronto Raptors got the best of them with a 135-128 win. Former Raptors forward Pascal Siakam led the way with 33 points (12-of-19 shooting) while Hawks star Trae Young was the team's leading scorer at 35 points (13-of-27 shooting).

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks bounced back with a 125-104 victory in the team's second meeting. Trae Young yet again led the way for his Hawks unit with 38 points (15-of-29 shooting), 11 assists and 5 rebounds.

Moreover, the Hawks have won four out of their last 10 games, while the Raptors have secured two victories out of their last 10 games.

When and Where is Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors?

Game Day: Sunday, Jan. 28

Start Time: 6:00 pm Eastern Time

Game Arena: State Farm Arena

Location: Atlanta, GA

Ticket Details: Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster with a price range of $19 - $412

How to Watch the Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors?

With a rematch set again for these two ball clubs, NBA fans can take advantage of numerous options to check out the game live.

Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors TV Channel List

The ball game can be watched live on Bally Sports SE-ATL and the TSN channel can also be another option.

Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors Radio Channel

If NBA fans are in the mood for a radio channel option, they can choose from the following options: SiriusXM, WZGC and TSN Radio 1050.

Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors Live Streaming Details

For live streaming options, NBA fans can enjoy four quarters of this matchup at NBA League Pass and FuboTV. Both live streaming platforms have multiple packages to choose from, depending on a fan's preferences.

When it comes to NBA League Pass, the popular streaming platform has four subscription options. For monthly packages, the standard pass is priced at $14.99 per month. Meanwhile, the premium pass is set to $22.99 per month.

The season-long packages, on the other hand, feature a standard pass ($49.99 per season) and a premium pass ($74.99 per season).

FuboTV also has different subscription options to choose from. The pro package is priced at $79.99 per month, while the elite package is at $89.99 per month.

Additionally, the premier package is set to $99.99 per month and the Latino package is at $32.99 per month. Interestingly, FuboTV has a seven-day free trial that fans can take advantage of.

