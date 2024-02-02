How to watch Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Detroit Pistons vs. LA Clippers game will be the first time the teams will see each other this season. The Clippers are looking to win their second straight game after Wednesday night's 125-109 win against the Washington Wizards. Meanwhile, the Pistons are coming from Wednesday night's 128-121 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The last time these two teams clashed was last season, on Dec. 26, 2022, when the Clippers secured a 142-131 overtime victory. During the game, Paul George led the way for the Clippers, scoring 32 points (9-of-19 shooting, including 2-of-7 from 3-point range) and 11 assists.

On the other hand, the Detroit Pistons were led in scoring by Bogdan Bogdanovic, who dropped 23 points (7-of-20 shooting, including 1-of-6 from 3-point range). Isaiah Stewart followed that stat line with a 21-point outing (8-of-10 shooting) and 7 rebounds.

Additionally, the Pistons are in 15th place (6-41 record) in the Eastern Conference standings, and have won three out of their last 10 games. The Clippers are in third place (31-15 record) in the Western Conference standings with eight secured wins in their last 10 games.

Moreover, the next game between the two teams will be on Feb. 10, and

will be played at the Crypto.com arena.

When and where is Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers?

Game Day: Friday, Feb. 2

Start Time: 7:00 pm Eastern Conference

Game Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Ticket Details: Tickets for the Pistons vs. Clippers matchup can be acquired through Ticketmaster from $25 to $1950.

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers

Similar to other NBA games, fans can enjoy this matchup through numerous outlets.

Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers TV channel list

This game can be watched live either through the following TV channels: Bally Sports DET and Bally Sports SoCal.

Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers radio channel

NBA fans can also choose to go with the radio channel route. The available options are SiriusXM, 97.1 FM The Ticket and AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW.

Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers Live streaming details

An excellent alternative to watching NBA games in real-time is through live streaming. Fans can go with either ClipperVision or FuboTV.

ClipperVision has two subscription packages, depending on one's preferences. The monthly option is priced at $19.99, while the season-long pass is for $38.98.

Meanwhile, FuboTV has four subscription packages. The pro pass is set to $79.99 and the elite pass is priced at $89.99. Additionally, the premier pass features a $99.99 price tag, while the Latino option is for $32.99.

