How to watch LA Lakers’ games? | NBA 2020-21

With the NBA 2020-21 season scheduled to tip off on 22nd December, the first half of the season’s schedule has been announced. Given LA Lakers’ recent success and their star-studded roster, it is not surprising that the LA Lakers have a total of 16 games that are going to be nationally televised, two more than any other team.

The Lakers have had a good offseason and have acquired certain crucial pieces such as Dennis Schroder and Marc Gasol and effectively have an even stronger roster. In this article, we look at all the information that you need in order to watch the LA Lakers games through the upcoming NBA season.

How to watch LA Lakers’ games in the NBA 2020-21 season?

National TV games for the 2020-21 season:



Lakers - 16

Celtics - 14

Mavericks - 14

Pelicans - 14

Warriors - 14

Nets - 13

Bucks - 12

Clippers - 11

Heat - 10

76ers - 9

Suns - 9

Rockets - 7

Nuggets - 6

Blazers - 5

Jazz - 4

Raptors - 4

Grizzlies - 3



(Via @basketballtalk ) pic.twitter.com/emlmFgZE9f — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 5, 2020

As mentioned earlier, 16 of the 37 LA Lakers’ games will be telecasted nationally. The 16 games that will be telecasted nationally can be watched either on national channel ABC, or cable networks ESPN and TNT. However, the games that are not going to be telecasted nationally are the ones fans may struggle the most with.

Crazy to think this is LeBron’s 18th season. 👑



(via @Lakers) pic.twitter.com/oLugtfodmK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 10, 2020

Hence, except for the games that have been blacked out due to national broadcasts, all Lakers’ games can be watched on Spectrum SportsNet. You can have a look at this link to get a better sense of the broadcasts. Fans who do not have the access to the above channels/ services can also watch the LA Lakers’ NBA games live on NBA TV or via the NBA League Pass.

The LA Lakers have started the NBA preseason 2020 with two wins out of two, both coming against LA Clippers. The second LA Lakers preseason game saw stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis sitting out again and the duo has not featured in the preseason yet. Regardless, the LA Lakers have looked in fine form and will be hoping to continue their winning run through the remaining preseason games.

Similar to the NBA preseason, the LA Lakers will kick off their regular season with an interesting match up against city rivals LA Clippers. The match is scheduled to be played at 6 p.m. on 22nd December and will be nationally broadcasted on the TNT network.