LA Lakers' 3 Bold Predictions | 2020-21 NBA Season

The LA Lakers had the best offseason of any NBA team, as the 17-time champions were able to add some serious talent to their star-studded roster. The expectation of the LA Lakers will be to win another title in the 2020-21 NBA season. In this article, we will make 3 bold predictions about the reigning champs ahead of the new NBA season.

2020-21 NBA season: Making 3 Bold predictions about the LA Lakers

Here are a few predictions as to what could take place in the upcoming season for the LA Lakers.

#1 Anthony Davis may bag the MVP award

After a stellar 2019-20 campaign, Anthony Davis will now set his sights on being a candidate for the NBA MVP award in 2020-21. The former New Orleans Pelicans superstar has the physical tools and skill on the ball to put up monstrous numbers. More importantly, Davis has the ability to dominate on both ends of the floor.

However, it will be a difficult feat to achieve, considering he will face strong competition from Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James. Davis goes into the season having the 6th best odds to win the award, and in all probability, he just may end up winning it.

Top-10 2021 NBA MVP odds per @betonline_ag:



Luka Doncic - 5/1

Giannis Antetokounmpo - 6/1

LeBron James - 6/1

Stephen Curry - 7/1

James Harden - 8/1

Anthony Davis - 10/1

Dmian Lillard - 12/1

Kevin Durant - 12/1

Kawhi Leonard - 14/1

Nikola Jokic - 16/1 — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 28, 2020

#2 LeBron James will make an NBA All-Defensive team

In the previous season, LeBron James effectively ended the discourse around him that suggests that he doesn't play defense and showed his critics that he is a capable defender who can guard 1-5. James raised his defense to another level in the postseason, where he was able to hold his own against the likes of Jamal Murray and Bam Adebayo.

It won't be a surprise if LeBron James makes an NBA All-Defensive team in NBA 2020-21 season, considering his dramatic improvement on that side of the ball under head coach Frank Vogel. James is known for making and breaking records but an All-Defensive selection at the age of 36 will be an astounding feat, even for the LA Lakers talisman.

#3 Montrezl Harrell will win a consecutive Sixth Man of the Year award

The LA Lakers managed to add a few big names this offseason, including last year's Sixth Man of the Year winner Montrezl Harrell from city rivals LA Clippers. Harrell averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game coming off the bench last season, and the LA Lakers will hope he can keep up the good work in the 2020-21 NBA season as well.

Montrezl Harrell has the potential to bag another Sixth Man of the Year trophy. The presence of two pick and roll experts in the LA Lakers team in the form of LeBron James and Dennis Schroder will certainly help his case.

The colors look good on you, @MONSTATREZZ pic.twitter.com/Bwc3BVxGQT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 10, 2020

