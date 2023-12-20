How & where to watch LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls: TV channel list, online live stream details, & start time

The LA Lakers will look to get back on track when they visit Chicago to take on the Bulls on Wednesday, Dec. 20. The Lakers are coming off a home loss to the New York Knicks (114-109), whereas the Bulls escaped from Philadelphia with a big win over the Sixers (108-104).

Zach LaVine remains out for Chicago, which has found some good rhythm lately, while the 17-time champions could have the vast majority of their roster available for the first time since the start of the season.

When and Where is the LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls game?

Game Day/Date & Time

The game between the Lakers and the Bulls takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Tip-off time for the game is 8:00 pm ET.

Arena

The Lakers move to the Eastern Conference and visit Chicago as they look to recover from Monday's defeat to the Knicks. The game vs the Bulls will be played at the United Center in Chicago.

How and where to watch LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls:

LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls: TV Channel list

This is not a nationally televised game, which means fans can watch it with the NBA League Pass. Local TV options are also available, with NBC Sports Chicago and Spectrum Sportsnet broadcasting the game.

LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls: Online live streaming details

Aside from the local TV options and the NBA League Pass, the game will be streamed via FuboTV.

Players to Watch: LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be the two main offensive options for the Lakers. They are coming off impressive performances vs the Knicks, where James had a triple-double (25 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists) and Davis posted a double-double (32 points, 14 rebounds). We should expect identical performances on Wednesday as well.

On the other hand, DeMar DeRozan continues to lead the way for the Bulls, especially with Zach LaVine out. DeRozan has averages of 22.2 ppg and 5.6 apg for Chicago so far, as the Bulls won two of their last three games against the Sixers and the Miami Heat.

As for the matchup with the Lakers, the Bulls have won three of the last four but have lost seven of their last 10 meetings. The LA franchise has lost three of its last four since claiming the inaugural NBA Cup and is eight in the West with 15 wins and 12 losses. Meanwhile, Chicago is 12th in the East with 11 wins and 11 defeats.