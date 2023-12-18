Miami Heat Injury Report (Dec. 18): Latest update on Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro's availability

The Miami Heat are back in action on Monday against the surging Minnesota Timberwolves at the Kaseya Center. The Heat have been plagued by injuries this season but have a winning record of 15-11. On that note, let's look at the Miami Heat injury report featuring Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

Herro and Adebayo are still on the Heat's injury report against the Timberwolves, but both are listed as available. Herro is making his return after suffering a sprained right ankle on Nov. 8 against the Memphis Grizzlies. He has missed the last 18 games.

Meanwhile, Adebayo has been dealing with a left hip contusion, which happened on Nov. 30 against the Indiana Pacers. He has missed Miami's last seven games and will have his hands full with the Timberwolves' twin towers of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jamal Cain and Josh Richardson are also listed as available, so they are expected to suit up against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kyle Lowry will sit out this one due to an unspecified soreness, while Dru Smith has been ruled out for the season with a sprained right ACL.

According to Alan Horton of the Timberwolves radio, Jimmy Butler has not played against his former team since Nov. 24, 2021. Horton pointed out that the Miami Heat superstar has not faced Minnesota since an altercation with Anthony Edwards and has missed the last eight games against them.

Butler is not listed on the Heat's injury report, so he will likely try to have a big game against his Karl-Anthony Towns and Co. Edwards is listed as questionable, as he has been dealing with a right hip pointer in the last few games.

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves game preview

The Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves is one of 11 games on the NBA schedule on Monday. The Heat are coming off a 118-116 win over the Chicago Bulls, with Jimmy Butler scoring 28 points against his former team.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are heading into South Beach on a two-game winning streak and winning eight of their last 10 games. They are one of the best teams in the NBA right now, sitting atop the Western Conference with a 19-5 record.

Monday's game is their second meeting of the season, with the Timberwolves getting a 106-90 win on Oct. 28 at the Target Center. It's the 68th regular-season matchup between the two teams, with the Heat ahead 35-32 in the all-time head-to-head record.

