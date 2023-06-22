How to watch NBA Draft 2023: YouTube TV, Hulu, and more options explored

The NBA Draft takes center stage of the basketball world on Thursday. It all begins at 8 p.m. ET. Victor Wembanyama headlines an exciting class. The drama is already building as rumors are swirling.

Big trades have already been made. There is no confirmation who will go second after Wembanyama.

How can you watch all the drama on Thursday night? Let’s take a look at all the ways to tune in.

Watch on ESPN

The main broadcast will air on ESPN. It will televise every pick in both rounds. The broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET.

You can also stream ESPN’s showing of the draft on the ESPN app. With a laptop, you can use a cable subscription to stream the broadcast on WatchESPN.

Free with an antenna

There is one way to watch the broadcast without a subscription. The first round will also air on ABC. You can tune in for free with an antenna.

YouTube TV

If you are a YouTube TV subscriber, you can watch all the action on the platform as long as ESPN is part of your package. YouTube TV is a huge sponsor of the NBA and presented the NBA Finals.

Hulu

Hulu has live sports and it will also have the draft. If you are a subscriber to Hulu+Live TV, you will be able to catch the action on Thursday night.

Sling TV

The same can be said if you are a Sling TV subscriber. You can watch all the picks if you have ESPN on Sling TV.

NBA app

The official NBA site and app may also stream the draft’s broadcast with a subscription. It will also post live and detailed results as the picks come in. NBA TV will provide additional coverage of all the action from the draft.

What could happen on NBA Draft night?

Reports are building excitement that more trades may occur on draft night. The Portland Trail Blazers are generating drama with their third overall pick. They could make a surprising move and take one of the Thompson twins. They could also draft Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson.

Portland could also trade the pick to acquire help for Damian Lillard. Or they could trade Lillard instead for more future assets.

The Charlotte Hornets have still not decided who they will take at No. 2. Reports say they are torn between Henderson and Miller. Michael Jordan is reportedly the final decision maker for Charlotte.

The Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons allegedly tanked for the top pick but ended up with the fourth and fifth overall choices. They could make history and take the Thompson twins with back-to-back picks.

